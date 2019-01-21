Local Groups Prepare for MLK Day Video

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - Martin Luther King, Jr. Day is tomorrow, and local groups are gearing up for the event. The GLO Center in Springfield partnered the Springfield NAACP chapter to make signs for the annual MLK day march.

The march will start at 9 am at the Jordan Valley Ice Park and ends at the Gillioz Theater, which is showing a program called "Reigniting the Dream."

The doors at Jordan Valley open at 7:30 for coffee and donuts.

The group is asking for people to bring socks, hats and gloves, to be donated to Rare Breed Youth Center and Springfield Public Schools.