Local Group Hosts 24th Annual Bowling Fundraiser for Families in Need

Posted: Jan 20, 2019 10:09 PM CST

Updated: Jan 20, 2019 10:12 PM CST

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - Knights of Columbus held its 24th annual bowling fundraiser to help families in need, Sunday, Jan. 20.

Organizers were aiming to raise $60,000 this year to benefit The Kitchen, a local food kitchen. 

"Right now The Kitchen has a full house when it comes to their cold weather areas and so it's a fantastic ability to be able to for the past 24 years (to) participate in raising funds," Douglas Bitts from the Knights of Columbus said.

The fundraiser also collects canned foods for the kitchen. 

The Knights hope this year's event will put them over the $1 million mark in terms of money its raised for The Kitchen over the past 24 years.            

