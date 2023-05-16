BOLIVAR, Mo–It was a cloudy, cool day on the links around Missouri today for the second and final round of the state high school championships.

Class 5 was being decided up in Bolivar at Silo Ridge.

Not even the damp and rain soaked conditions could keep the gallery away from watching who came out on top.

Lebanon’s Ethan Mustard taps in his only birdie of the day after a flawless approach at 15.

Mustard finished in a seven way tie for 11th.

Liberty North’s Caden Mickelson entered Tuesday tied for the lead at minus three.

Here on the par-four 13th, sticks his approach shot.

He’d make the birdie putt but would finish runner up to this talented lad, John “Bubba” Chapman of Chaminade.

His two-day total of two under par helps him capture the individual title while Chaminade wins the team championship.

Rolla’s Jonathan Jordan finished first in Class 4.

Ash Grove’s Asher Rust finished first in Class 1.

Rogersville’s team was second in Class 3, Rolla second in Class 4 and Springfield Catholic was third in Class 2.