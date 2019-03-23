Local Girl Scout Screens Documentary on Human Trafficking Video

SPRINGFIELD -- A local member of the Girl Scouts is making a difference - bringing attention to a global issue that impacts our local community.

Michelle Lewis hosted a special screening of a documentary on fighting human trafficking tonight at Glendale High School.

"I just wanted people to know the truth and I wanted people to know that it is happening right here in Springfield, Missouri, even if you may not see it it is happening. I made this project for my Girl Scout Gold Award. I'd like to reach that audience specifically but I'd like it to reach anyone who is able to see it," Lewis said.

Michelle Lewis spent over five months working on the documentary. Her goal is to reach people, especially teens, so they can learn the signs of human trafficking and what to do if they find themselves in a dangerous situation.