HOWELL COUNTY, Mo. — A Koshkonong man was sentenced yesterday in federal court for illegally possessing a firearm.

According to a press release from the Department of Justice, Tanner S. Huffman, 30, was sentenced on Thursday, Dec. 14, to 8 years and 6 months in federal prison without parole.

According to court documents, Huffman burglarized a residence in Hardy, Arkansas, on Jan. 20, 2021, and stole numerous items, including firearms. The next day he was associated with the theft of another firearm in Howell County, Mo.

On January 23, 2022, Huffman was discovered at the West Plains Motel in West Plains, where he had rented a room. Surveillance officers stationed at the motel observed Huffman’s arrival on a motorcycle he had unlawfully taken during a residential burglary. Subsequently, they proceeded to Huffman’s motel room and apprehended him without incident.

Methamphetamine, marijuana, brass knuckles, a single round of 9mm ammunition, and a key to the stolen motorcycle were found in his possession. Officers found a loaded Walther 9mm firearm with a high-capacity ammunition magazine in the motel room.

Officers also found seven firearms, all stolen, at his residence including varying caliber rifles and shotguns.

The court documents also stated that Huffman was a member of the Gangster Disciples, and was third in command of the local gang as of 2020.