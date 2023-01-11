SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — When the Federal Aviation Administration announced that the administration would halt all domestic flights until 8:30 central time, Terri Williams didn’t know if her connecting flight to Dallas would take off in time.

As matter of fact, when she arrived at the airport, she didn’t know what was going on at all.

“I had no clue,” Williams said. “I didn’t get any notification on my phone or on the app for American airlines but when I checked in, the representative was really sweet and he just told me what was going on and now I’m just hanging out until they tell me it’s ready to go.”\

According to a tweet from the FAA, the administration “ordered airlines to pause all domestic departures until 9 a.m. to allow the agency to validate the integrity of flight and safety information.”

Kent Boyd, a spokesperson with the Springfield-Branson National Airport, has been in the airport business since 2006. He says he has never experienced anything like this.

“So I wouldn’t be surprised that even if you look at flight information display at the airport today that the information is going to be out of whack,” Boyd said. “Really keep track of things with everything on your cellphone and listen to the overhead announcements.”

While this is new territory for Boyd, he says if anyone has a flight scheduled to leave at any point today, they should keep track of their flight in case there are any changes.

He says the best way to do that is to check through the airline app.

He added that the flight display boards inside of the Springfield-Branson airport may not be up to date because the airline controls the times and flight status.

“But I would warn people that this is going to be a problem that its effects will be felt throughout the day because when you have delays like this on a scale like this, it’s going to ripple throughout flight schedules across the country throughout the day,“ Boyd said.