SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — There are multiple events around the Ozarks happening today to remember those who lost their lives in the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

Marshfield will be holding the third annual “Marshfield Remembers” at Patriot Park beginning at 8 a.m.

2,977 flags are displayed and at 8 p.m., two towers of light will be followed by the playing of Taps at 9:45 p.m.

The American Legion Post 639 in Springfield is hosting a Remembrance Ceremony at 7 p.m. with live music and a 50/50 raffle. The post is located at 2660 S. Scenic Avenue.