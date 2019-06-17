Local elementary school earns award for high academic level performance
HICKORY COUNTY, Mo. -- One local elementary school is being recognized for its reputable education.
Skyline Elementary in Hickory County was one of eight schools statewide to be named as a gold star school.
Being a gold star school means the school performs at a high academic level.
Skyline is now up for the US Department of Education Blue Ribbon.
Winners of that recognition will be announced this fall.
