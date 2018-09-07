Local Democrats Host Fundraising Event
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - Local Democrats hosted a fundraising picnic and dessert auction at Phelps Grove Park.
People got to listen to music and eat hot dogs, plus visit with like-minded folks and Democratic lawmakers.
Thursday was the 13th year for the event.
