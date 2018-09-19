News

Local Company Raising Funds for Fallen Greene County Deputy

By:

Posted: Sep 19, 2018 01:59 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 19, 2018 01:59 PM CDT

Local Company Raising Funds for Fallen Greene County Deputy

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. - A local company is memorializing fallen Greene County Deputy Aaron Roberts with a window sticker meant to raise funds for his family.

Blue Ducks Decals, a law enforcement officer owned company, announced Wednesday this sticker is now available for purchase to the public.

It is almost a 5-inch square and costs $10.

This fundraiser has been authorized by the Greene County Sheriff's Office and Deputy Robert's family.

You can purchase the decal on the company's website and find more information on its Facebook page.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected