Local Company Raising Funds for Fallen Greene County Deputy

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. - A local company is memorializing fallen Greene County Deputy Aaron Roberts with a window sticker meant to raise funds for his family.

Blue Ducks Decals, a law enforcement officer owned company, announced Wednesday this sticker is now available for purchase to the public.

It is almost a 5-inch square and costs $10.

This fundraiser has been authorized by the Greene County Sheriff's Office and Deputy Robert's family.

You can purchase the decal on the company's website and find more information on its Facebook page.