Local Company Embraces Vintage Sock-Making Tech Video

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- A blast from the past is on display in Springfield.

You may have never heard of a circular sock machine. The contraption dates back to the 1860s, allowing for quick manufacturing.

KOLR10 photojournalist Tim Leimkuhler spent the day with those who embrace this vintage technology...

"We manufacture the sock knitting machine in Cape Girardeau, Missouri," Jamie Mayfield, with Erlbacher Knitting Machine Company, said. "We have a machine shop and we make all the parts that go onto this machine. This is the Speedster. We have different models and this is the Speedster. It's our most popular model. Why is it called the Speedster? Because when I crank this handle around one time, I've knit one row of knitting. If you can make a heel, you can make a toe."

"Oh, I was a member of a fiber guild and friend brought in socks and they were all attached together and she said she made them on an antique sock machine so I went home and looked at YouTube and fell in love with them so this is my sixth machine," Jan Lile, a sock maker, said.

"This is a lot of what happens at the Crank In. We're having snacks and we're visiting," Mayfield said. "They became really popular back in World War One because the biggest problem the soldiers had was trench rot, they couldn't keep their feet warm and dry and they needed wool socks in order to do that.

"So the people in the United States, it was a big campaign to Knit Your Bit, and the Red Cross bought something like 200,000 machines and they passed out wool yarn for people to knit socks for the soldiers.

"And what are you making?"

"Finger-less gloves. This is a finger-less glove. It's like for texting, OK?"