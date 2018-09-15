Local Business, Fire Department and Sheriff's Office Organize T-Shirt Fundraiser for Deputy's Family
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- A memorial t-shirt fundraiser has been organized to help support Greene County Deputy Aaron Roberts' family. Roberts died last Friday when his vehicle was washed away by flood waters.
According to a news release, the Greene County Sheriff's Office, Battlefield Fire Protection District and Greek Corner -- a local t-shirt maker -- have teamed up.
Proceeds from the t-shirt sale will go to Roberts' family. Greek Corner is providing both the shirts and the printing and is donating all proceeds to the family. You can order shirts Sept. 17 through Oct. 8. The t-shirts will be printed and distributed Oct. 15-16.
Click here to order.
