Local 5-year-old Raises Money for Children in Hospitals

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - Christmas is still three months away, but a local five-year-old is already preparing for it.

KOLR10 spoke with Brooklyn Smith, a little girl whose goal is to buy gifts for sick children in the hospital for the holidays.

"We help kids in the hospital," Brooklyn said, "give them toys and stuffed animals,"

Brooklyn and her family started this lemonade stand three years ago with lemonade and pastries without price tags, just taking donations.

Renee Jones, Brooklyn's grandmother, said "we've raised quite a bit of money for the kids, and we always take it usually around 23rd or 24th of December to the hospital, we make an appointment and they take us around to the kid's rooms and deliver gifts."

Jones said 100%of the proceeds will go towards buying Christmas presents for others.

"To teach her that she can raise money and not get a gift for herself, pick out the gifts and give them away," Jones explained.

Jones said they've also received cupcake donations from local stores to sell at the stand.

"Stacey's sweets did one, and then Specialty Sweets donated, it's really nice," said Jones.

Customers who stopped by enjoyed contributing to this cause.

"Gave money to people who are in the hospital and they'll have money for Christmas presents," said Aven Cowens, a customer who bought lemonade.

And they were very happy about the quality of the lemonade.

"Best lemonade I ever had in my life," said a customer.

Brooklyn and her family will deliver the presents on the morning of December 23rd at Cox South.