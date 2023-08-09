**9:45 am UPDATE**

The National Weather Service has issued a FLASH FLOOD WARNING for eastern Dade, western Greene, southeastern Jasper, and Lawrence counties in Missouri. The warning will go on until 12:30pm. Estimates show between 2-3 inches of rain have fallen across this area. Additional amounts of rain up to an inch could be possible.

**8:55 am UPDATE**

The National Weather Service has released a SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT for Polk, Dade, Greene, and Lawrence counties in Missouri. Strong thunderstorms will impact those counties through 9:15 am. Winds up to 45 mph and small hail are associated with these storms.

**8:45 am UPDATE**

The Storm Prediction Center has the entire area under a risk for severe weather. The SPC has extended the ENHANCED area for all of our counties south of I-44. This is a level 3 out of 5 risk.

With the heightened threat, the SPC has also increased the chance of tornadoes in the area. We are now placed under a 10% chance of tornadoes along the Missouri/Arkansas state line.

**8:30 am UPDATE**

The Ozarks First weather team will be tracking two rounds of storms this Wednesday. The first round is moving through the Ozarks and everything has stayed below severe limits. We are seeing pockets of heavy rain and lightning pushing east of Springfield. Our far eastern counties are seeing the heaviest rainfall as of 8:00 am.

The heaviest rain is near West Plains stretching south into northern Arkansas.

Lightning has been intense with a few of these storms. Right now, the most lightning is in the West Plains area stretching south to Melbourne, Arkansas.

Stay weather aware today. Round #2 of strong storms will pack more of a punch this afternoon.