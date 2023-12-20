SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — 2023 brought in a lot of new and exciting restaurants, but not everyone was so lucky.
Over the past year, a number of Springfield restaurants, ranging from decades-old staples to others with a brief presence, closed their doors.
Here are 8 Springfield restaurants that closed their doors in 2023.
- Progress: After 5 years, the restaurant closed its doors at the Farmer’s Park location last June.
- Tasia: The 18-year-old Springfield staple closed its doors in March due to rising operating costs and a shortage of employees.
- Sugarfire Smokehouse: The south-side barbeque restaurant closed in late August this year after being open just shy of 4 years. Sugarfire’s website still lists Springfield as a location.
- SushiFork: After 2 years, the sushi restaurant closed in mid-April. The property is still vacant today.
- Bellacino’s Pizza and Grinders (One location): The restaurant located at 4560 S. Campbell closed in November, however, the Glenstone location is still open. The Campbell location was the first Bellacino’s, which opened in 2013.
- Burger King (One location): The restaurant near the Missouri State University campus closed on Aug. 7. The 3 other locations on North Glenstone, South Campbell and West Kearney are still open.
- Traza Rooftop + Restaurant: Announced on November 6 on Facebook that it will be closing its doors on December 29th. The rooftop restaurant/bar opened earlier this year.
- Panera Bread: After a car crashed into its storefront in April the South National restaurant is still closed.