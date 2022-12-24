SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A fire that destroyed a single-wide trailer in Linn Creek was extinguished, but not before it killed 14 animals.

According to a release from the Osage Beach Fire Protection District, firefighters were called to the structure at 8:45 a.m. today, Dec. 24. The fire took firefighters an hour and a half to extinguish. Two engines, three tankers and the Mid County Fire Protection District fought the flames.

The family living in the home were not injured. They are receiving assistance from the Red Cross.

“Unfortunately, 14 family pets perished in the fire,” the press release reads.

“We would like to remind residents when using space heaters do not plug them into extension cords. Please plug them directly into an outlet for the safest operation. Also, please keep the immediate area clear. Space heaters work great however, can quickly ignite flammable products if they are too close.” Osage Beach Fire Protection District

Courtesy of the Osage Beach Fire Protection District

The cause of the fire was not determined at the time of this writing. The damage was too extensive to immediately discern the cause.