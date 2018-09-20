Life.Church to Open Former Remington's Building
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - Life.Church is opening a new location in Springfield.
Life.Church has recently completed a 6-month renovation to the former Remington's building, located on West Republic Road.
"God is doing amazing things in the Springfield community, and we're so grateful that we get to be a part of it," said Bryan Franco, Pastor of Life.Church Springfield. "We're incredibly humbled that before we've even opened, we have a dedicated group of volunteers who are excited to help us, welcome people, each weekend."
Services will begin on September 30th at 10 and 11:30 a.m.
More Stories
-
(CBS) - More than 132,000 pounds of possibly tainted ground beef sold…
-
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (
-
JOPLIN, Mo. (
Trending Stories
Latest News
-
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-