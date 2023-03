LEBANON, Mo. – Soon you will be able to get a life-saving nasal spray, Narcan, free from a vending machine in Lebanon and Lake Ozark.

The Narcan kits each contain two single doses and will be available at no cost. No questions asked.

The Lebanon vending machines are located at the police department and city hall.

Two more vending machines will be installed in Crocker and Camdenton.

In 2020, there were 2100 overdoses due to deaths that could have been preventable.