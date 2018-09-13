Liberty Utilities Schedules Power Outage for Sunday

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

PURDY, Mo. - Liberty Utilities-Empire District has scheduled a brief interruption of service for Sunday, September 16.

This outage will occur in both the city of Purdy and Butterfield.

The outage will affect around 800 people. It will start around 7 a.m. and last about an hour.

Liberty Utilities says the outage is necessary to allow crews to safely upgrade substation equipment as part of an ongoing initiative to strengthen the delivery system and enhance reliability for customers.