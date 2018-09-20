Liberal Think Tank Claims $12 Minimum Wage Would Give 25% of Workers in Greene County a Raise

GREENE COUNTY, Mo.--A quarter of Greene County's workforce could see higher pay if a Nov. 6 ballot measure raising the minimum wage is approved, according to a union-backed group's research.

The National Employment Law Project (NELP) claims that about 42,876 of 171,713 workers in Greene County would receive higher wages if Missourians vote to raise the minimum wage to $12 per hour later this year. And in surrounding areas like Dallas, Cedar and Dade counties, more than one-third of workers would see pay hikes.

"Raising the minimum wage is one of (the) main tools that states and cities across the country are using to help working families overcome decades of stagnating wages and the rising cost of basic necessities," says NELP's recent report. "There is no part of Missouri where workers and families can afford the basics under the state's current $7.85 minimum wage."

A minimum wage hike will appear on the Nov. 6 ballot as Proposition B. It would gradually increase the state minimum wage from $7.85 per hour to $12 per hour by 2023.

NELP previously argued in August that raising the minimum wage to $12 per hour would help not just workers but small businesses, too.

Read the rest of the News-Leader's story here.

