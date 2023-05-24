SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Two people in southwest Missouri purchased $1 million scratch-off tickets in one week.

According to a press release from Missouri Lottery, one person won $1 million from a “Silver & Gold” ticket in Republic from a scratch-off ticket they purchased from the Highway 60 E. Walmart in Republic. She claimed her prize on May 22.

The other person purchased a $3 million “Big Riches” ticket from the Eastgate Express on Professional Lane in Lebanon.

According to the press release, there have been 655 lottery prizes worth $1 or more sold in Missouri. Scratcher tickets make up 210 of those winners.

“Silver & Gold” is a $10 scratch-off game. A “Big Riches” ticket costs $30.

The names of the winners were not released. Missouri does not release the names of lottery winners.