Lebanon Police Officers can now Combat Opioid Overdoses

Posted: Sep 04, 2018 07:52 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 04, 2018 07:52 PM CDT

LEBANON, Mo. -- Police officers in Lebanon have a new tool to fight the devastating effects of opioid abuse.

They are now carrying Narcan. The first shipment of the drug was available this week.

Narcan can help revive someone who has overdosed on opioids.

Lebanon's police chief said in a news release, often law enforcement officers are the first on scene when someone overdoses. Now that they have Narcan, they use the lifesaving medicine as soon as they arrived.

All patrol officers in Lebanon will be taking a four-hour training course to learn how to properly administer Narcan.

