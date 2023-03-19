LEBANON, Mo. — Police in Lebanon are investigating after a body was found inside a burned vehicle.

According to a press release from the Lebanon Police Department, officers responded to a vehicle fire at about 2:24 a.m. on March 19.

The body was discovered after the Lebanon Fire Department put out the flames.

LPD is working with the Missouri State Fire Marshal’s Office and are treating the case as a suspicious death. The victim’s identity is currently unknown.

