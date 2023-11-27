LEBANON, Mo. – A Lebanon man has been sentenced to 21 years in prison after he was convicted of two counts of 2nd-degree arson and one count of 2nd-degree burglary.

Rene Harvey, Jr., was charged on March 27, 2023, after he was arrested for trying to light a home on fire earlier in the month.

According to a press release from the Laclede County Sheriff’s Office, Harvey made contact with a woman at her property in the 37000 block of Dawn, asking about a trailer that had been on the property decades prior and saying he had been in prison and was wrongfully accused.

With the woman’s description of Harvey and the vehicle he was driving, deputies were able to locate Harvey and arrest him in connection with a separate burglary that happened earlier in March on Miami Drive in Laclede County.