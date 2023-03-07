LEBANON, Mo. – A Lebanon man has been charged with multiple counts of child sex crimes.

Karl Mason, 44, was charged with one count of Class B Promoting Child Pornography 1st Degree, one count of Class D Promoting Child Pornography 2nd Degree, and seven counts of Class B Possession of Child Pornography.

According to a press release from the Lebanon Police Department, on March 6, officers from the Lake Area Cyber Crimes Task Force and the Lebanon Police Department served a search warrant at a residence suspected of downloading and sharing child pornography through email and social media instant messaging on February 14.

Evidence of the crime was located and Mason was placed under arrest where he was later charged.

Officers encourage internet users to notify their local law enforcement agency of anyone who attempts to engage in unwanted, inappropriate, or sexualized communications with children.