Lebanon Fire Department Receives Donation Toward Smoke Detectors
LEBANON, Mo. - The fire department is closer to a big fundraising goal.
Firefighters are raising money to buy smoke detectors.
The latest donation toward the effort comes from First Community Bank.
The bank donated $2000.
Thanks to several other donations, the Lebanon Fire Department is only $1500 away from its $5000 goal.
The City of Lebanon has pledged to match that donation once the goal is met.
