Lebanon Fire Department Receives Donation Toward Smoke Detectors

Posted: Sep 19, 2018 05:11 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 19, 2018 05:11 PM CDT

LEBANON, Mo. - The fire department is closer to a big fundraising goal.

Firefighters are raising money to buy smoke detectors.

The latest donation toward the effort comes from First Community Bank.

The bank donated $2000.

Thanks to several other donations, the Lebanon Fire Department is only $1500 away from its $5000 goal.

The City of Lebanon has pledged to match that donation once the goal is met.

