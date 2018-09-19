Lebanon Bank Robber Arrested
LEBANON, Mo- The man who robbed a bank in Lebanon Monday has been arrested.
According to the Lebanon Police Department, Leslie Shields was arrested Wednesday around 11:30 a.m. in the 100 block Minkler Ave.
Shields has been charged with one count of First-degree Burglary and one count of Stealing.
At about 1:30 p.m. Monday afternoon the U.S. Bank in Lebanon, Missouri was robbed, according to a Lebanon Police Department press release.
Shields' bond has been set at $150,000.
The investigation is ongoing.
