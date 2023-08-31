SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – After a man was shot and killed following a road rage incident, OzarksFirst is looking into self-defense laws.

Wednesday, Aug. 30 at 6:36 p.m. police were called to the westbound off-ramp of I-44 to Kansas Expressway for a shooting.

39-year-old Michael Miller was found at the scene with a gunshot wound. He later died at the hospital.

“The shooter in this incident was cooperative on scene with investigators and identified at the time,” said Cris Swaters, public affairs officer for the Springfield Police Department. “They were interviewed by our detectives and released pending further information.”

Police are not releasing any information about what led up to the shooting until the investigation is complete.

“In Missouri, self-defense is not a crime,” said associate attorney Ty Harden. “It’s a right.”

Harden says there are two different types of self-defense laws in the state: Stand Your Ground and the Castle Doctrine.

“If that person reasonably believed that there’s this risk of death, serious physical injury or some forcible felony, then they can use that deadly force to protect themselves,” Harden said.

According to Harden, there are limits to what qualifies as self-defense.

“One of the limits to self-defense is that you are not the initial aggressor,” Harden said. “So you have to believe it was reasonable to use that protective force, and you can’t be the initial aggressor either.”

“Right now we are only looking at these two individuals, and the rest of the circumstances, they are still under investigation and when the investigation is complete, we’ll be able to provide more,” said Swaters.

No charges have been filed at this time.