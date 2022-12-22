GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — As winter weather reaches the Ozarks, it is going to bring along gusty winds with the potential to create blizzard-like conditions.

Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop D Sergeant Mike McClure advises the public to stay at home to avoid any unnecessary risk of driving in the dangerous weather.

“Again, if at all possible, stay home,” McClure said. “We do understand that people have things that require their attention, so just take your time. Increase your following distance to several seconds — five or more seconds from the person that you’re following.”

Many local law enforcement agencies and cities around the Ozarks recommend that travelers have some basic necessities in their car in case of an emergency, including:

Charged cell phone.

Phone charger.

First aid kit.

Blankets.

Non-perishable foods.

Water.

Ice scraper.

Jumper cables.

MoDOT has a couple of new reminders for travelers who are going to be on the road today. MoDOT asks you to give their snowplow operators plenty of space if you are behind one of them. For many snow plow operators… this is their first winter event.

Do not try and pass the snow plow operator or try and cut them off. Just because you can see the snow plow operators doesn’t mean that they can see you.