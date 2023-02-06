SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Below are the results of the Springfield-Greene County Health Department’s food inspections from Jan. 30 to Feb. 3:
Jan. 30
Burger King, 3009 S. Campbell Ave.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Walk-in freezer dripping in defrost.
- Back door not tight-fitting.
- Floors under fryers have build-up of debris and grease
- Underneath fry station has build-up of grease.
Seoul Oriental Market, 3165 S. Campbell Ave.
- Previous violations corrected:
- A new door sweep was installed on the back door. A hand sink was installed near the three-vat sink. Test strips for sanitizer solution are available. Retail items are stored 6 inches off of the floor.
Jan. 31
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store #127, 2858 N. Glenstone Ave.
- No violations.
Greene County Damaged Freight & Food Sales Inc., 3055 W. Kearney St.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Edge of warehouse floor and fans inside walk-in refrigerator unclean.
- Bags of ice unlabeled by manufacturer.
Houlihan’s North, 2431 N. Glenstone Ave.
- Priority violations:
- Raw chicken held over ready-to-eat foods.
- Employee eating while doing dishes, employee food and drink above plates.
- Can opener unclean, food pans contained sticker residues, cracks and chips.
- Knives cracked and chipped; some with melted handles.
- Ready-to-eat foods not labeled or labeled with multiple conflicting dates. Items discarded.
- Dishwashing machine sanitizer was empty.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Hand sinks did not have hand soap.
- Hand sinks did not have paper towels.
- Hand sink in dish area used to hold items.
- Employees not wearing hair or bread restraints in food preparation area.
- No test strips available for sanitizer strength in buckets.
Kum & Go #1470, 1810 E. Kearney St.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Live pests under frosty machine. Pest control worker order placed by staff.
Popeye’s #779, 1231 W. Kearney St.
- Priority violation:
- Blacked Ranch sauce temped at 53 degrees. Should be held at 41 or below.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Employees not wearing hair restraints on heads or beards.
- Employees have long artificial nails in food preparation area.
- Hand sink did not have soap.
- Hand sink by drive-through winder did not reach 100 degrees.
- Handles of cooler and walk-in unclean.
Subway, 2734 E. Chestnut Expy.
- No violations.
Subway, 2721 N. Kansas Expy.
- Priority violation:
- Quaternary ammonia in three-vat sink didn’t have enough sanitizer.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Containers and lids stored under hand sink.
- Caulking behind three-sink vat needs repair.
Triple Eights, 1710 S. Kansas Expy.
- Previous violations corrected: Employees have taken food safety courses and have food safety knowledge. No evidence of droppings in storage shed was found. Items in storage unit stored 6 inches above the floor. Pest control service scheduled.
- No new violations.
Feb. 1
Fast-N-Friendly #16, 501 W. Chestnut Expy.
- Priority violations:
- Seven barbecue beef sandwiches, four chicken sandwiches were not heated to required 135 degrees due to hot holding unit bulbs being out.
- Open container of barbecue beef unlabeled.
- Sanitizer was too concentrated.
Jimmy’s Egg, 3315 E. Battlefield Rd.
- Nonpriority violation: 1 not identified
King’s Chef Kitchen, 1820 W. Kearney St.
- Priority violations:
- Several containers of cleaners and degreaser on top of ice machine.
- Several containers of potentially hazardous ready-to-eat food in refrigerator without use-by dates.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Inside of ice machine unclean.
- Some kitchen counters unclean.
- No paper towels for sink in men’s bathroom.
Lucy’s Chinese Food II, 2456 E. Sunshine St.
- Priority violation:
- Pasta temped at 46 degrees, then discarded. All other food items were removed from the cooler and placed in the walk-in.
Wendy’s #01, 225 W. Sunshine St.
- Priority violations:
- Quaternary sanitizer solution didn’t have any sanitizer in it because the dispenser bag was not connected.
- Frosty machine temped at 44 degrees, but should be at 41 degrees or lower. Chocolate Frosty mix discarded and repair scheduled.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Three bins of expired tomatoes were found in cooler.
- Employee hand-washing sink temped at 92 degrees after three minutes. but should be 100 degrees or higher.
Feb. 2
Bellacino’s Pizza & Grinders, 2160 W. Chesterfield Blvd.
- Nonpriority violation: 1 not identified
Los Michoacanos Garcias, 1402 W. Sunshine St.
- Priority violations:
- Soup on stove temped at 124 degrees — should be 135.
- Red sauce in cooler temped at 49 degrees, cream cheese at 48 degrees, yogurt at 46 degrees. All should be 41 degrees or lower. All items discarded.
- Multiple items in walk-in cooler not date-marked, including meat and cheese.
Feb. 3
Conoco Phillips, 2540 N. Glenstone Ave.
- Nonpriority violation
- Mop in sink bucket and wall near soft drink machine in bad repair
Dennis’ Place, 921 W. Sunshine St.
- Priority violation:
- Unlabeled chemical spray bottles.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Moderate grime buildup in men’s bathroom, bar coolers.
Jyms Investments, LLC, 1550 N. Glenstone Ave.
- No violations.
Mama Jean’s Natural Market, 228 W. Sunshine St.
- Priority violations:
- Cut leafy greens inside walk-in cooler not date-marked. Prepped quinoa in cool not date-marked.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Cans of lighter fluid stored above single-serve items.
- Dented cans found.
Willard East Elementary, 518 E. Kime St.
- No violations.