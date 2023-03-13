SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — This week’s health code violations include a disappearing child and a chicken-fried steak made with pork.
Below are the results of the Springfield-Greene County Health Department’s food inspections from March 6-10:
March 6
Baymont Inn & Suites, 3343 E. Battlefield Rd.
- No violations.
Canton Inn, 205 W. Sunshine St.
- Priority violations:
- Employee observed handling ready-to-eat fried chicken with bare hands.
- Employee observed putting on gloves without washing their hands.
- Chicken, rice and noodles sitting out a room temperature.
- Multiple food items found not date-marked.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Strainer full of silverware in hand-washing sink.
Casa Bella, 4610 S. Campbell Ave.
- No violations.
Denny’s, 4760 S. Campbell Ave.
- Priority violations:
- Potentially hazardous foods not being kept at 41° in two coolers.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Multiple lights in food preparations and food storage area had broken or warped shields.
- Walls and floors unclean.
- Walk-in cooler door needs to be repaired.
- Employee restroom sink needs to be repaired.
- Fans and vents in food preparation areas unclean.
Don Pedro Grill, 1224 E. US Highway 60 East, Republic
- Priority violations:
- Beans and ground beef not held at 135° or above on steam table.
Golden Cuisine, 1520 W. Battlefield Rd.
- Priority violations:
- Dishwashing machine did not have any chlorine in it.
- Several tubs of raw chicken held at 53-54° sitting on counters.
La Habana Vieja, 220 E. Commercial St.
- Priority violations:
- Multiple spatulas with chips, cracks or melted parts.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Gap found along the bottom of the back door.
McBride Elementary School, 5005 S. Farm Rd. 135
- Priority violations:
- Dish-washing machine not reaching 160°.
Outback Steakhouse, 3760 S. Glenstone Outer Road
- No violations.
Starbucks Coffee #8670, 433 W. Sunshine St.
- Previous violations addressed.
- No new violations.
The Habit Coffee Company LLC, 5035 S. State Highway 125, Rogersville
- No violations.
Willard South Elementary, 4151 W. Division St.
- Priority violations:
- The dishwashing machine did not have enough chlorine.
March 7
Chick-fil-A, Branson food truck
- No violations.
Common Grounds Coffee & Cafe, LLC, 100 E. Pine St. N., Strafford
- Priority violations:
- Salsa spread marked over seven days in prep cooler.
- Several spray bottles in prep area not labeled.
Conoco Gas Station, 1687 S. State Highway N.
- Priority violations:
- Chicken wings and corn dogs held below 135° in hot holding unit.
- Nonpriority violations:
- No chlorine sanitizer test strips available.
Houlihan’s South, 2110 E. Republic Rd.
- Priority violations:
- Walk-in cooler, coolers on cook line and coolers on server line not holding potentially hazardous foods at or below 41°.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Handwashing sink on cook line being used for purposes other than handwashing.
- Multiple employee drinks without lids found above food prep area.
- Handwashing sink found blocked.
Joe’s Route 66 Diner, 201 E. Chestnut St., Strafford
- Nonpriority violation:
- To-go trays and service plates not stored inverted.
Jose Locos, 935 N. Glenstone Ave.
- Priority violations:
- Raw chicken stored above raw beef.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Raw meats thawing on the counter.
- Dumpster lids were open outside.
LOL Restaurant, 340 W. Enterprise Ct., Fair Grove
- No violations.
Marco’s Pizza, 330 W. Plainview Rd.
- Priority violations:
- Multiple food contact surfaces had sticker residue.
Tacos El Gordo Numero 1 LLC, 1510 N. National Ave.
- Priority violations:
- Can opener blade unclean.
- Nonpriority violations:
- No paper towels at the employee hand-washing sink.
- Ice scoop found in the ice without handle in the upright position.
- Food containers and to-go container found open-side facing up in storage room.
Tru Springfield Downtown, 517 E. Elm St.
- No violations.
Wanda Gray School, 2101 W. Farm Rd. 182
- No violations.
Whiskey Tango, 1111 E. Republic Rd.
- No violations.
Wilson’s Creek 5-6 School, 4035 W. Weaver Rd., Battlefield
- No violations.
Zaxby’s, 540 W. El Camino Alto Dr.
- Priority violations:
- Several pans stacked on pans with sticker glue on outside.
- Front prep cooler holding milk at 47-49°. Should be 41° or below. Repeat offence.
- Low-boy cooler holden chicken at 43-44°. Should be 41° or below.
- Chicken breasts and egg rolls held under heat lamp at 116-124°.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Build-up of grease on clean dish rack and vent hood filters.
- Food debris in reach-in cooler and built=up of food debris on walk-in cooler door handles and outside of coolers.
- No paper towels available at three kitchen hand sinks.
March 8
Big Momma’s Coffee & Espresso Bar, 217 E. Commercial St.
- Priority violations:
- Breakfast burritos found with no date label.
- Quiche in pastry cooler held at 47-49°.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Floor in barista area has damaged or missing tiles. Repeat violation.
- Mop stored in mop bucket. Repeat violation.
- Gaps found along bottom and between front exterior doors. Repeat violation.
- Cutting board needs to be replaced or repaired. Repeat violation.
Buckingham Smokehouse Bar BQ, 2002 S. Campbell Ave.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Ice scoops in ice machines found laying flat with handles touching the ice.
- Floor in storage area unclean.
Chick-fil-A at Battlefield Mall, 2825 S. Glenstone Ave.
- No violations.
Chili’s Grill & Bar, 3020 S. Glenstone Ave.
- No violations.
Doggy Style, 2825 S. Glenstone Ave.
- Priority violations:
- Prep cooler not holding potentially hazardous foods at or below 41°.
Don Tono Mexican Food, LLC, 1314 S. Glenstone Ave.
- No violations.
Einstein Bros Bagels #3621, 1933 S. National Ave.
- Priority violations:
- Two-door cooler held at 47°. Milk tested at 46° and half-and-half tested at 44°. Should be 41° or below.
El Venero, 500 S. Miller Rd., Willard
- Priority violations:
- Several containers of ready-to-eat potentially hazardous foods lacked use-by date in walk-in refrigerator.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Three large chunks of frozen beef thawing at room temperature.
- Scoop for chips was being stored on top of an unclean chip bin.
- Walk-in refrigerator handle and equipment unclean.
- Cold water faucet at the three-vat sink not operational.
- Several areas of floor and wall of walk-in refrigerator badly deteriorated.
- Floor around deep fryer and inside of prep refrigerator unclean.
It’s Greek To Me, 2825 S. Glenstone Ave.
- Priority violations:
- Employees not washing hands before putting on gloves.
- Employees putting on a pair of gloves over gloves when switching tasks.
- Procedures for time control not being utilized for meat.
- Potentially hazardous foods not being kept at or below 41°.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Chemicals being stored in hand sink.
Lorena’s Cafe, 513 N. West Bypass
- Priority violations:
- Using pork tenderloins to make chicken-fried steaks. If not taken care of, restaurant will get cited at the next inspection.
- Ham and sausage in a bus tub sitting on prep table without ice.
- Dented can of spaghetti sauce found.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Paper towel dispenser near dishline not working properly.
- Employee restroom was out of hand soap.
- Restrooms did not have self-closing door that worked.
- Ceiling tiles in kitchen and back areas had water damage.
- Walk-in refrigerator floor, dry storage area floor and drawers unclean.
Luca Family Restaurant, 2025 W. Sunshine St.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Bulk ingredients not labeled.
MSU-Blair-Shannon Dining Center #23683, 1001 E. Madison St.
- Previous violations addressed.
- No new violations.
New House, 2744 W. Chestnut Expy.
- Priority violations:
- Several foods prepared on site not marked with discard date.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Cooling foods placed in deep pans over 6 inches deep.
Raising Canes Chicken Fingers #513, 321 W. Sunshine St.
- Priority violations:
- Two-door prep table not holding at 41° or below. Lettuce tested at 45°, slaw at 45° and ambient air at 46°.
- Chemical spray bottle was stored hanging directly over single-service items.
The Wok On Scenic, 4153 S. Scenic Ave.
- Priority violations:
- Cabbage on top of prep cooler tested at 51° due to being stacked too high.
- Eggs and raw chicken stored over ready-to-eat chicken in three-door reach-in cooler.
- Hose on mop sink faucet did not have a backflow prevention device.
- Employee observed touched face and mask while handling equipment.
Willard Elementary School, 4151 W. Division St.
- No violations.
Yan’s Sushi and Grill, 2825 S. Glenstone Ave.
- Priority violations:
- Ice machine unclean.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Shelves in refrigerator and walls behind food prep table unclean.
- Packaged food items stored on floor.
March 9
Atrium Bakery, Cox South, 3801 S. National Ave.
- No violations.
BBC Cafeteria, 628 E. Kearney St.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Dead pest found in storage room between restrooms in dining area.
- Chute in smaller ice machine in kitchen found unclean.
BBC Coffee Shop, 628 E. Kearney St.
- No violations.
Colton’s Steak House, 2020 E. Independence St.
- Priority violations:
- Potato soup in hot well tested at 110°.
- Nonpriority violations:
- No ammonia sanitizer test strips at the bar.
- Paper towel dispenser in meat-cutting area was not working.
Cox Health – South, 3801 S. National Ave.
- Priority violations:
- Shredded pork prepared previous day tested at 47°. Should be cooled down to 41° within six hours.
Fat Cat Pizza, 204 S. State Highway 125, Strafford
- Nonpriority violations:
- Accumulation of mold found on ceiling vent near food prep area.
- Canned jalapenos and box of to-go plates stored on the floor.
- Employees observed not wearing proper facial hair restraints and hair restraints.
Popeye’s #780, 3195 S. Campbell Ave.
- Priority violations:
- Employee on duty did not know how hot chicken needed to be to be safe to eat.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Child observed through drive-thru window when the inspector tapped on the glass to be let inside, as the lobby was closed. When inspector was allowed to enter the kitchen, the child was gone.
Primrose Perk, 3801 S. National Ave.
- No violations.
RSKK LLC DBA Mays Mart, 116 S. Washington St., Walnut Grove.
- Priority violations:
- Gravy held at 121° and pizza held at 126°.
- Nonpriority violations:
- No one could find a thermometer to check food temperatures.
- Lid to ice machine needs to be repaired.
- Floor behind cashier needs to be repaired.
Sequiota School, 3414 S. Mentor Ave.
- Priority violations:
- Several dented cans found.
Sugarfire Smokehouse, 1730 E. Republic Rd.
- Priority violations:
- Potentially hazardous foods in prep table containing sides not held at 41° or below.
- Multiple dented cans found.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Employee not wearing proper hair restraints in food prep area.
The Roost Bar & Grille #2, 4216 S. Cox Ave.
- No violations.
UMI Japanese Restaurant, Inc., 3046 S. Kimbrough Ave.
- Priority violations:
- Dish machine sanitizer not strong enough.
Walnut Grove School Cafeteria, 300 E. College St., Walnut Grove
- No violations.
Wendy’s #06, 1272 E. Battlefield Rd.
- Priority violations:
- Ladle being stored unclean on clean storage shelf.
Zaxby’s, 540 W. El Camino Alto Dr.
- Violations from March 7 inspection addressed.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Front-of-house prep cooler and low-boy cooler not holding below 41°.
March 10
Chick-fil-A, 3700 S. Glenstone Outer Road
- Priority violations:
- Soft serve ice cream not being held at 41° or below.
Doggy Style, 825 S. Glenstone Ave.
- Previous violations from March 8 addressed.
- No new violations.
It’s Greek To Me, 2825 S. Glenstone Ave.
- Previous violations from March 8 addressed.
- No new violations.
Kum & Go #1460, 1313 W. Battlefield Rd.
- Priority violations:
- Pizza in display not time-labeled.
- Ice bucket not stored upside-down.
- Chemicals stored over single-service items.
- Dented Frito Bean Dip cans found.
McDonald’s, 528 S. Glenstone Ave.
- No violations.
Popeye’s #780, 3195 S. Campbell Ave.
- Previous violations from March 9 inspection addressed.