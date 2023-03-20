SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — This week’s health code violations include a cockroach and temperature control issues for potentially hazardous foods.

Below are the results of the Springfield-Greene County Health Department’s food inspections from March 13-17:

March 13

Cafe Cusco, 234 E. Commercial St.

  • Priority violations:
    • Potentially hazardous foods in upright cooler not being kept at 41° or below.
    • Potentially hazardous foods (house-made sauces) not being kept at 41° or below.
  • Nonpriority violations:
    • Air and cooler vents, area surrounding hood vent and walls in map area unclean.
    • Open containers of sauces cooling on top of an open trash can.
    • Sticker residue found on food containers.

Captain D’s #3545, 2964 S. National Ave.

  • Priority violations:
    • Multiple potentially hazardous food items not held at 41° or below.
    • Stainless steel pans for food and ice scoop unclean.
  • Nonpriority violations:
    • Multiple unshielded lights found in food prep area and walk-in coolers.

Denny’s, 4760 S. Campbell Ave.

  • No violations.

El Paraiso Mexican Kitchen, 305 E. Chestnut St., Strafford

  • Nonpriority violations:
    • Beverages found stored on floor behind bar counter.

George’s Steak House, 339 S. Glenstone Ave.

  • Priority violations:
    • Can opener unclean.
    • Food bins found with sticker residue and grease buildup.
    • Dented cans found.
  • Nonpriority violations:
    • Walls, ceilings and floors unclean.
    • Shelving and storage bins found unclean.

Mercy Springfield Cafeteria, 1235 E. Cherokee St.

  • Priority violations:
    • Eggs stored above croissants in a cooler.
    • Chicken salad tested at 46° and tuna salad at 44°. Should be held at 41° or below.
    • Sandwiches in the salad buffet area tested at 44-50°. Should be held at 41° or below.

Missouri Mike’s BBQ, 2833 W. Chestnut Expy.

  • Nonpriority violations:
    • Caulking around three-vat sink in poor repair.
    • Stacks of disposable cups sitting on front counter without protective sleeves or dispensers.

Ozarks Events, 2915 E. Battlefield Rd.

  • No violations.

Popeye’s #780, 3195 S. Campbell Ave.

  • Priority violations:
    • Stacks of pans on clean dish rack found dirty with food debris. Repeat violation.

Price Cutter #12 Deli, 712 W. Commercial St.

  • Nonpriority violations:
    • Employee observed without a hair restraint.
    • Drain in three-vat sink not working properly.

Price Cutter #12 Meat, 712 W. Commercial St.

  • Nonpriority violations:
    • Sanitizer test strips expired.

The Big Biscuit, 2920 S. Glenstone Ave.

  • No violations.

The Wok on Scenic, 4153 S. Scenic Ave.

  • Previous violations addressed.
  • No new violations.

March 14

Beef-A-Roo, 1411 W. Kearney St.

  • Priority violations:
    • Whipped cream tested at room temperature.
  • Nonpriority violations:
    • Employee drinks found with lid and a straw or lid and a handle.

Braum’s Ice Cream #284, 2617 W. Republic Rd.

  • Nonpriority violations:
    • Ice cream scoop stored in standing dirty water.
    • Vent hood frame and filters, area around and under grill found with heavy grease build-up.

El Venero, 500 S. Miller Rd.

  • Previous violations not addressed:
    • Cold water faucet at three-vat sink is still off due to leak.
    • Handle to walk-in refrigerator unclean.
    • Floor-wall juncture needs repaired.

Fazolis, 2055 E. Independence St.

  • No violations.

Flat Creek Bar and Grill, 772 E. US Highway 60 E., Republic

  • Previous violations not addressed:
    • Coolers still not working.
    • Warming oven still not working.

Hinode Japanese Steakhouse, 4301 S. National Ave.

  • Priority violations:
    • Multiple employee drinks found in food prep areas throughout establishment.
    • Large batched of potentially hazardous food items in walk-in cooler not being held at 41° or below.
    • Potentially hazardous foods in server salad stations not being held at 41° or below.
    • Ice machine, ice scoop and ice scoop holder unclean.
    • Multiple dishes ready for use stored unclean.
    • Employees observed not washing hands before putting on gloves to prepare ready-to-eat salads.
  • Nonpriority violations:
    • Ceilings, fans, floors and storage bins unclean.
    • Microwaves and trays unclean.
    • Lights in food prep area found unshielded.
    • Time-control procedures not being properly recorded for multiple items.

Imo’s Pizza, 636 W. Republic Rd.

  • Priority violations:
    • Meatballs in steam unit tested at 112-115°. Should be 135° or higher.

Karai, 640 W. Republic Rd.

  • Priority violations:
    • Employee observed not washing hands after wiping single-use gloves on wet-wiping cloth from sushi cutting board.
    • Employee observed not washing hands for 20 seconds.
    • Pork on grill tested at 111-126°. Should be 165° or above.
  • Nonpriority violations:
    • Non-food contact surfaces of equipment such as coolers and sides of fryers, grill, etc. have build-up of food debris or grease.
    • Back kitchen door had a gap at the bottom.

McDonalds #2321, 2220 N. Glenstone Ave.

  • Nonpriority violations:
    • Back exterior door had a gap at the bottom.

Ozarks Events, 2915 E. Battlefield Rd.

  • No violations.

Papi’s Cocina & Cantina, 808 S. Illinois Ave., Republic

  • Priority violations:
    • Corn on the cob on stove held at 89°.
    • Several spray bottles of cleaners found not labeled.
    • Whipped toppings held at 53° in bar reach-in cooler.
  • Nonpriority violations:
    • No sanitizer test kits available.

Pizza Hut, 806 E. US Highway 60 E., Republic

  • Priority violations:
    • Foods in prep cooler held above 41°.

Strafford Travel Center, 325 E. Evergreen St., Strafford

  • No violations.

Waffle House #1431, 436 N. West Bypass

  • Priority violations:
    • Diced tomatoes on prep line tested at 48°.
    • Pan of gravy on steam table tested at 120° due to being bent and not sitting in water correctly.
    • Dirty knife found on magnetic knife strip near sink.
  • Nonpriority violations:
    • End of dishline had an inch or so of wastewater standing on it.
    • Outside of three-vat sink, some carts and exteriors of some equipment unclean.
    • Floor under three-vat sink, walk-in refrigerator and around ice machine unclean.
    • Inside of ice machine and one refrigerator unclean.

Walmart Supercenter #2221 Bakery, 2021 E. Independence St.

  • No violations.

Walmart Supercenter #2221 Deli, 2021 E. Independence St.

  • Priority violations:
    • Unapproved employee drink found stored on clean utensil storage shelf.

March 15

Brown Derby #12 Deli, 2023 S. Glenstone Ave.

  • Priority violations:
    • Can opener found unclean.
    • Cutting boards need replaced.
    • Open-air cheese cooler tested high than 41°.
  • Nonpriority violations:
    • Hand-washing sink in cheese preparation area being used to wash dishes.

Cafe Cusco, 234 E. Commercial St.

  • Violations from March 13 inspection addressed.

Glendalough Conference Kitchen at the Doubletree, 2431 N. Glenstone Ave.

  • No violations.

Gracie’s, 2431 N. Glenstone Ave.

  • No violations.

Kum & Go #562, 3449 W. Kearney St.

  • Priority violations:
    • “Tornadoes” on roller grill tested at 102-122° and had been on for over four hours.
  • Nonpriority violations:
    • Dish sprayer does not turn off.
    • Floor under and around ice machine and some areas of floor in walk-in refrigerator were unclean.

Price Cutter Plus #52 Bakery, 2021 W. Republic Rd.

  • Nonpriority violations:
    • No placard, label or ingredient list available for bulk donuts on display.
    • Frozen condensate of walk-in freezer is 3 feet wide and 8 inches long and has reached the floor. Needs repairing.

Price Cutter Plus #52 Deli, 2021 W. Republic Rd.

  • Priority violations:
    • Areas of customer self-service buffet holding at 42-44°. Should be 41° or lower.
    • Deli slide cooler holding potentially hazardous foods at 45-51°. Should be 41° or lower.

Teriyaki House, 1128 S. Glenstone Ave.

  • Priority violations:
    • No sanitizer in dishwashing machine.
  • Nonpriority violations:
    • Not enough hot water pressure at hand sink in front area.

Texas Roadhouse, 255 E. Monastery St.

  • Priority violations:
    • Cooler on prep line not holding potentially hazardous foods at or below 41°.
    • Plates, silverware and other items for customer use unclean.
    • Can opener unclean.
    • Numerous food containers and knives in food preparation areas unclean.
  • Nonpriority violations:
    • Hallway floor near walk-in cooler, area under ice machine, area surrounding dishwashing machine and area near potato ovens/roll preparation had standing water.
    • No sanitizer testing strips on site.
    • Fans in food prep area, walk-in cooler and walk-in freezer found unclean.
    • Hand sink being used to rinse and/or fill pitchers.
    • Multiple broken and/or sagging ceiling tiles in food preparation areas observed.
    • Restrooms unclean.

March 16

Apple Market, 500 S. Miller Rd., Willard

  • Priority violations:
    • Tray of cooked bacon found stored under raw chicken.
  • Nonpriority violations:
    • Pest control device found installed above food prep table.
    • Back hand sink was out of paper towels.

Bair’s All-American Sports Grill, 1644 E. US Highway 60 E., Republic

  • Priority violations:
    • Foods in small prep coolers held at temperatures above 41°.
    • Foods in drawer coolers held at temperatures above 41°.
  • Nonpriority violations:
    • Mold growth found on non-food contact surface of ice machine.

Bingo Emporium, 2345 W. Catalpa St.

  • Priority violations:
    • Not enough sanitizer in three-vat sink.

Charity Fent Cake Design, 2648 S. Glenstone Ave.

  • No violations.

China Wok, 334 N. West Bypass.

  • Priority violations:
    • Several ready-to-eat potentially hazardous foods not date-marked.
  • Nonpriority violations:
    • Live nymph roach found.
    • Floors and walls under and behind equipment unclean.

Everyday Thai LLC, 220 W. Battlefield Rd.

  • Priority violations:
    • Several open employee drinks found in food prep area.
    • Knives beings stored unclean on magnetic strip holder.
    • Fruit flies found at bar area next to soda gun nozzle.

Fast-N-Friendly #1, 2766 N. Kansas Expy.

  • Priority violations:
    • Potentially hazardous foods not being kept at or above 135°.
    • Ice machine chute broken.
    • Potentially hazardous food found at temperatures greater than 41° after six hours in walk-in cooler.
  • Nonpriority violations:
    • Plumbing in women’s restroom backed up with residual overflow found on floor.
    • Seal on front counter food cooler found loose. Repeat violation. Seal on walk-in cooler found torn.
    • Ice machine unclean.

Holiday Inn Express and Suites, 3050 N. Kentwood Ave.

  • No violations.

J & L Foods, 2944 W. Sunshine St.

  • Priority violations:
    • Shredded cheese in container on counter tested at 66°.

Kad-E-Korner Store and Diner, LLC, 2633 E. Shelby Rd.

  • Nonpriority violations:
    • Drinks being stored on the floor in dry storage room and walk-in cooler.

MacCheesy’s, 1920 E. Independence St.

  • No violations.

Max Orient #2, 1155 E. Battlefield Rd.

  • Priority violations:
    • No active managerial control in the kitchen.
    • Employee drink found open and stored on shelf over food prep cooler.
    • When asked a question about a portion of fried chicken, an employee reached out and touched the chicken with bare hands.
    • Employee observed washing multiple dishes with mop hose, placing in soapy water and rinsing off with mop hose before putting dish in prep able to be used.
    • Employee said chicken was done cooking, but the chicken tested at 141° and 154°. Should be 165° or higher for at least 15 seconds.
    • Chicken placed in Cambro container tested at 125°. Should be held at 135° or above.
    • Container of fried chicken found sitting out next to fryer and tested at 50°. Should be 41° or below.
    • Multiple food items, including chicken, noodles, rice and beef, were not date-marked.
    • Food items on display were not time-marked. Chicken was tested at 101° and bourbon chicken at 98° in steam table.
    • Employee observed washing hands in three-vat sink by spraying gloved hands with mop hose and then started to put cleaned dishes away.
  • Nonpriority violations:
    • Bowl of raw chicken found stored on top of cucumbers in walk-in cooler.
    • Open bag of chicken found stored in handwashing sink.

Sonic Drive-In, 210 W. Battlefield Rd.

  • Priority violations:
    • Slicer stored unclean on clean storage shelf.

That Lebanese Place Restaurant, 338 E. Commercial St.

  • Nonpriority violations:
    • Significant dust built up on sneeze guards, trim/coving missing on wall near ice machine in back kitchen, plumbing repairs in bathrooms left hole in wall by toilets and cabinets in front unclean.
    • Sacks of potatoes stored on the ground.
    • No paper towels in the men’s restroom.

Village Inn, 2036 S. Glenstone Ave.

  • No violations.

March 17

Braum’s Ice Cream #275, 4125 S. National Ave.

  • Priority violations:
    • Container of milk tested at 57° in cooling unit.

Don Pedro Grill, 1224 E. US Highway 60 E., Republic

  • No violations.

Five Guys, 2711 N. Kansas Expy.

  • Nonpriority violations:
    • Men’s restroom out of paper towels.

Karai, 640 W. Republic Rd.

  • Previous violations addressed.
  • No new violations.

Nothing Bundt Cakes #404, 2906 S. Glenstone Ave.

  • No violations.

Price Cutter Plus #52 Deli, 2021 W. Republic Rd.

  • Previous violations addressed.
  • No new violations.

The Preston, 3810 S. Weller Ave.

  • No violations.

USA Investment MO213, 2953 N. National Ave.

  • Priority violations:
    • Dented cans found on shelves.
  • Nonpriority violations:
    • Creamer dispensing tube found with greater than one inch protruding from chilled dispensing head.
    • Vents in sandwich cooler unclean.

Whole Hog Cafe, 224 W. Sunshine St.

  • Previous violations addressed.
  • No new violations.