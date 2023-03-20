SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — This week’s health code violations include a cockroach and temperature control issues for potentially hazardous foods.
Below are the results of the Springfield-Greene County Health Department’s food inspections from March 13-17:
March 13
Cafe Cusco, 234 E. Commercial St.
- Priority violations:
- Potentially hazardous foods in upright cooler not being kept at 41° or below.
- Potentially hazardous foods (house-made sauces) not being kept at 41° or below.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Air and cooler vents, area surrounding hood vent and walls in map area unclean.
- Open containers of sauces cooling on top of an open trash can.
- Sticker residue found on food containers.
Captain D’s #3545, 2964 S. National Ave.
- Priority violations:
- Multiple potentially hazardous food items not held at 41° or below.
- Stainless steel pans for food and ice scoop unclean.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Multiple unshielded lights found in food prep area and walk-in coolers.
Denny’s, 4760 S. Campbell Ave.
- No violations.
El Paraiso Mexican Kitchen, 305 E. Chestnut St., Strafford
- Nonpriority violations:
- Beverages found stored on floor behind bar counter.
George’s Steak House, 339 S. Glenstone Ave.
- Priority violations:
- Can opener unclean.
- Food bins found with sticker residue and grease buildup.
- Dented cans found.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Walls, ceilings and floors unclean.
- Shelving and storage bins found unclean.
Mercy Springfield Cafeteria, 1235 E. Cherokee St.
- Priority violations:
- Eggs stored above croissants in a cooler.
- Chicken salad tested at 46° and tuna salad at 44°. Should be held at 41° or below.
- Sandwiches in the salad buffet area tested at 44-50°. Should be held at 41° or below.
Missouri Mike’s BBQ, 2833 W. Chestnut Expy.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Caulking around three-vat sink in poor repair.
- Stacks of disposable cups sitting on front counter without protective sleeves or dispensers.
Ozarks Events, 2915 E. Battlefield Rd.
- No violations.
Popeye’s #780, 3195 S. Campbell Ave.
- Priority violations:
- Stacks of pans on clean dish rack found dirty with food debris. Repeat violation.
Price Cutter #12 Deli, 712 W. Commercial St.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Employee observed without a hair restraint.
- Drain in three-vat sink not working properly.
Price Cutter #12 Meat, 712 W. Commercial St.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Sanitizer test strips expired.
The Big Biscuit, 2920 S. Glenstone Ave.
- No violations.
The Wok on Scenic, 4153 S. Scenic Ave.
- Previous violations addressed.
- No new violations.
March 14
Beef-A-Roo, 1411 W. Kearney St.
- Priority violations:
- Whipped cream tested at room temperature.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Employee drinks found with lid and a straw or lid and a handle.
Braum’s Ice Cream #284, 2617 W. Republic Rd.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Ice cream scoop stored in standing dirty water.
- Vent hood frame and filters, area around and under grill found with heavy grease build-up.
El Venero, 500 S. Miller Rd.
- Previous violations not addressed:
- Cold water faucet at three-vat sink is still off due to leak.
- Handle to walk-in refrigerator unclean.
- Floor-wall juncture needs repaired.
Fazolis, 2055 E. Independence St.
- No violations.
Flat Creek Bar and Grill, 772 E. US Highway 60 E., Republic
- Previous violations not addressed:
- Coolers still not working.
- Warming oven still not working.
Hinode Japanese Steakhouse, 4301 S. National Ave.
- Priority violations:
- Multiple employee drinks found in food prep areas throughout establishment.
- Large batched of potentially hazardous food items in walk-in cooler not being held at 41° or below.
- Potentially hazardous foods in server salad stations not being held at 41° or below.
- Ice machine, ice scoop and ice scoop holder unclean.
- Multiple dishes ready for use stored unclean.
- Employees observed not washing hands before putting on gloves to prepare ready-to-eat salads.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Ceilings, fans, floors and storage bins unclean.
- Microwaves and trays unclean.
- Lights in food prep area found unshielded.
- Time-control procedures not being properly recorded for multiple items.
Imo’s Pizza, 636 W. Republic Rd.
- Priority violations:
- Meatballs in steam unit tested at 112-115°. Should be 135° or higher.
Karai, 640 W. Republic Rd.
- Priority violations:
- Employee observed not washing hands after wiping single-use gloves on wet-wiping cloth from sushi cutting board.
- Employee observed not washing hands for 20 seconds.
- Pork on grill tested at 111-126°. Should be 165° or above.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Non-food contact surfaces of equipment such as coolers and sides of fryers, grill, etc. have build-up of food debris or grease.
- Back kitchen door had a gap at the bottom.
McDonalds #2321, 2220 N. Glenstone Ave.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Back exterior door had a gap at the bottom.
Ozarks Events, 2915 E. Battlefield Rd.
- No violations.
Papi’s Cocina & Cantina, 808 S. Illinois Ave., Republic
- Priority violations:
- Corn on the cob on stove held at 89°.
- Several spray bottles of cleaners found not labeled.
- Whipped toppings held at 53° in bar reach-in cooler.
- Nonpriority violations:
- No sanitizer test kits available.
Pizza Hut, 806 E. US Highway 60 E., Republic
- Priority violations:
- Foods in prep cooler held above 41°.
Strafford Travel Center, 325 E. Evergreen St., Strafford
- No violations.
Waffle House #1431, 436 N. West Bypass
- Priority violations:
- Diced tomatoes on prep line tested at 48°.
- Pan of gravy on steam table tested at 120° due to being bent and not sitting in water correctly.
- Dirty knife found on magnetic knife strip near sink.
- Nonpriority violations:
- End of dishline had an inch or so of wastewater standing on it.
- Outside of three-vat sink, some carts and exteriors of some equipment unclean.
- Floor under three-vat sink, walk-in refrigerator and around ice machine unclean.
- Inside of ice machine and one refrigerator unclean.
Walmart Supercenter #2221 Bakery, 2021 E. Independence St.
- No violations.
Walmart Supercenter #2221 Deli, 2021 E. Independence St.
- Priority violations:
- Unapproved employee drink found stored on clean utensil storage shelf.
March 15
Brown Derby #12 Deli, 2023 S. Glenstone Ave.
- Priority violations:
- Can opener found unclean.
- Cutting boards need replaced.
- Open-air cheese cooler tested high than 41°.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Hand-washing sink in cheese preparation area being used to wash dishes.
Cafe Cusco, 234 E. Commercial St.
- Violations from March 13 inspection addressed.
Glendalough Conference Kitchen at the Doubletree, 2431 N. Glenstone Ave.
- No violations.
Gracie’s, 2431 N. Glenstone Ave.
- No violations.
Kum & Go #562, 3449 W. Kearney St.
- Priority violations:
- “Tornadoes” on roller grill tested at 102-122° and had been on for over four hours.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Dish sprayer does not turn off.
- Floor under and around ice machine and some areas of floor in walk-in refrigerator were unclean.
Price Cutter Plus #52 Bakery, 2021 W. Republic Rd.
- Nonpriority violations:
- No placard, label or ingredient list available for bulk donuts on display.
- Frozen condensate of walk-in freezer is 3 feet wide and 8 inches long and has reached the floor. Needs repairing.
Price Cutter Plus #52 Deli, 2021 W. Republic Rd.
- Priority violations:
- Areas of customer self-service buffet holding at 42-44°. Should be 41° or lower.
- Deli slide cooler holding potentially hazardous foods at 45-51°. Should be 41° or lower.
Teriyaki House, 1128 S. Glenstone Ave.
- Priority violations:
- No sanitizer in dishwashing machine.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Not enough hot water pressure at hand sink in front area.
Texas Roadhouse, 255 E. Monastery St.
- Priority violations:
- Cooler on prep line not holding potentially hazardous foods at or below 41°.
- Plates, silverware and other items for customer use unclean.
- Can opener unclean.
- Numerous food containers and knives in food preparation areas unclean.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Hallway floor near walk-in cooler, area under ice machine, area surrounding dishwashing machine and area near potato ovens/roll preparation had standing water.
- No sanitizer testing strips on site.
- Fans in food prep area, walk-in cooler and walk-in freezer found unclean.
- Hand sink being used to rinse and/or fill pitchers.
- Multiple broken and/or sagging ceiling tiles in food preparation areas observed.
- Restrooms unclean.
March 16
Apple Market, 500 S. Miller Rd., Willard
- Priority violations:
- Tray of cooked bacon found stored under raw chicken.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Pest control device found installed above food prep table.
- Back hand sink was out of paper towels.
Bair’s All-American Sports Grill, 1644 E. US Highway 60 E., Republic
- Priority violations:
- Foods in small prep coolers held at temperatures above 41°.
- Foods in drawer coolers held at temperatures above 41°.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Mold growth found on non-food contact surface of ice machine.
Bingo Emporium, 2345 W. Catalpa St.
- Priority violations:
- Not enough sanitizer in three-vat sink.
Charity Fent Cake Design, 2648 S. Glenstone Ave.
- No violations.
China Wok, 334 N. West Bypass.
- Priority violations:
- Several ready-to-eat potentially hazardous foods not date-marked.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Live nymph roach found.
- Floors and walls under and behind equipment unclean.
Everyday Thai LLC, 220 W. Battlefield Rd.
- Priority violations:
- Several open employee drinks found in food prep area.
- Knives beings stored unclean on magnetic strip holder.
- Fruit flies found at bar area next to soda gun nozzle.
Fast-N-Friendly #1, 2766 N. Kansas Expy.
- Priority violations:
- Potentially hazardous foods not being kept at or above 135°.
- Ice machine chute broken.
- Potentially hazardous food found at temperatures greater than 41° after six hours in walk-in cooler.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Plumbing in women’s restroom backed up with residual overflow found on floor.
- Seal on front counter food cooler found loose. Repeat violation. Seal on walk-in cooler found torn.
- Ice machine unclean.
Holiday Inn Express and Suites, 3050 N. Kentwood Ave.
- No violations.
J & L Foods, 2944 W. Sunshine St.
- Priority violations:
- Shredded cheese in container on counter tested at 66°.
Kad-E-Korner Store and Diner, LLC, 2633 E. Shelby Rd.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Drinks being stored on the floor in dry storage room and walk-in cooler.
MacCheesy’s, 1920 E. Independence St.
- No violations.
Max Orient #2, 1155 E. Battlefield Rd.
- Priority violations:
- No active managerial control in the kitchen.
- Employee drink found open and stored on shelf over food prep cooler.
- When asked a question about a portion of fried chicken, an employee reached out and touched the chicken with bare hands.
- Employee observed washing multiple dishes with mop hose, placing in soapy water and rinsing off with mop hose before putting dish in prep able to be used.
- Employee said chicken was done cooking, but the chicken tested at 141° and 154°. Should be 165° or higher for at least 15 seconds.
- Chicken placed in Cambro container tested at 125°. Should be held at 135° or above.
- Container of fried chicken found sitting out next to fryer and tested at 50°. Should be 41° or below.
- Multiple food items, including chicken, noodles, rice and beef, were not date-marked.
- Food items on display were not time-marked. Chicken was tested at 101° and bourbon chicken at 98° in steam table.
- Employee observed washing hands in three-vat sink by spraying gloved hands with mop hose and then started to put cleaned dishes away.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Bowl of raw chicken found stored on top of cucumbers in walk-in cooler.
- Open bag of chicken found stored in handwashing sink.
Sonic Drive-In, 210 W. Battlefield Rd.
- Priority violations:
- Slicer stored unclean on clean storage shelf.
That Lebanese Place Restaurant, 338 E. Commercial St.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Significant dust built up on sneeze guards, trim/coving missing on wall near ice machine in back kitchen, plumbing repairs in bathrooms left hole in wall by toilets and cabinets in front unclean.
- Sacks of potatoes stored on the ground.
- No paper towels in the men’s restroom.
Village Inn, 2036 S. Glenstone Ave.
- No violations.
March 17
Braum’s Ice Cream #275, 4125 S. National Ave.
- Priority violations:
- Container of milk tested at 57° in cooling unit.
Don Pedro Grill, 1224 E. US Highway 60 E., Republic
- No violations.
Five Guys, 2711 N. Kansas Expy.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Men’s restroom out of paper towels.
Karai, 640 W. Republic Rd.
- Previous violations addressed.
- No new violations.
Nothing Bundt Cakes #404, 2906 S. Glenstone Ave.
- No violations.
Price Cutter Plus #52 Deli, 2021 W. Republic Rd.
- Previous violations addressed.
- No new violations.
The Preston, 3810 S. Weller Ave.
- No violations.
USA Investment MO213, 2953 N. National Ave.
- Priority violations:
- Dented cans found on shelves.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Creamer dispensing tube found with greater than one inch protruding from chilled dispensing head.
- Vents in sandwich cooler unclean.
Whole Hog Cafe, 224 W. Sunshine St.
- Previous violations addressed.
- No new violations.