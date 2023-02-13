SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — This week’s health code violations include a restaurant with dead mice and a supermarket deli with expired meat.
Below are the results of the Springfield-Greene County Health Department’s food inspections from Feb. 6-10:
Feb. 6
7 Brew Coffee, 1455 W. Battlefield Rd.
- No violations.
Arby’s Roast Beef Restaurant #7725, 1833 W. Republic Rd.
- Priority violation:
- Prep cooler holding sliced tomatoes and meats at 47-51 degrees. Items out of walk-in cooler 41-42 degrees. All should be below 41 degrees. Repair company called.
- Nonpriority violation:
- Cutting boards scored.
Chinese Chef, 3029 S. Campbell Ave.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Build-up of grease on vent hood filters and filter frames.
- Fried chicken cooling in walk-in cooler containers too deep. Chicken stacked too high doesn’t allow heat to escape properly.
Convenience Plus, 7032 W. State Highway EE
- Nonpriority violations:
- Soap dispenser in men’s restroom empty.
- Mop sink and trim in front of walk-in cooler in disrepair.
Dunkin’ Donuts/Baskin Robbins, 756 E. US Highway 60 East, Repulic
- Nonpriority violation:
- No hot water in the back hand sink.
Fire & Ice Restaurant – Oasis Convention Center, 2546 N. Glenstone Ave.
- Nonpriority violation:
- Ceiling tiles in disrepair in dishwashing areas.
McDonald’s, 2115 E. Independence
- No violations.
Price Cutter #17 Starbucks, 1013 E. Highway 60 East, Republic
- Priority violation:
- Sanitizer not strong enough.
Price Cutter #34 Deli, 1831 W. Kearney St.
- Priority violations:
- Gravy, corn and green beans on steam table temping at 115-125 degrees. Shoul be 165 degrees.
- Bucket full of wiping cloths in hand sink.
- Cheddar broccoli pasta, Italian pasta salad, ham, peppered turkey, rotisserie chicken and bologna were past “use by” dates by 3-6 days.
- Ammonia solution in three-vat sink was 55 degrees. Should be 75 degrees.
- Cooked barbecue ribs and rotisserie chicken temping at 44-46 degrees in refrigerated display case.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Both employee hand sinks lacked hand soap and paper towels.
- Soap dispensers at both sinks were non-working.
Primas East, 3662 S. Glenstone Outer Rd.
- No violations.
Prime Inc. Cafeteria, 2740 N. Mayfair Ave.
- Priority violation:
- Two dented cans in dry storage were found.
- Nonpriority violation:
- Food residue on cook line equipment and piping behind.
S & L Donuts, 280 E. US Highway 60 East, Republic
- Priority violation:
- Prepared food not marked with discard date.
- Nonpriority violation:
- No test strips for chlorine sanitizer at three-vat sink available.
Starbucks, 1644 W. Republic Rd.
- No violations.
Taco Bell, 1348 N. Glenstone Ave.
- Nonpriority violation:
- Vent guard missing from vent opening in back room.
Feb. 7
Archies Italian Eatery, 1410 E. Republic Rd.
- No violations.
Casey’s General Store #3011, 2805 N. Kansas Expy.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Shelving in walk-in cool and under soda storage unclean.
Crossroads Eagle Stop, 2785 W. State Highway O
- Priority violation:
- Cleaners stored above single-use coffee lids and cups.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Trash cans in women’s restrooms without a lid.
- Food product stored on floor of walk-in freezer.
Fast-N-Friendly, 1452 N. Kansas Expy.
- Priority violations:
- Walk-in refrigerator temping at 46 degrees. Numerous potentially hazardous foods discarded.
- Chicken and breakfast sandwiches were temping at 115 and 125 degrees respectively in hot hold unit.
- A few open packages of precooked sausage and hamburger patties in refrigerator missing “use-by” dates.
- Nonpriority violation:
- Ice scoop held in a bucket with around 1 inch of stagnant water.
Kai, 306 S. Campbell Ave.
- Previous violations fixed:
- Faulty cooling units now at 41 degrees or below.
- No new violations.
Lucy’s Chinese Food II, 2456 E. Sunshine St.
- No violations.
McDonald’s, 1717 W. Battlefield Rd.
- Priority violations:
- Employee handled raw hamburger packaging and then ready-to-eat food without washing hands.
Nearly Famous Deli and Pasta House, 2708 S. Glenstone Ave.
- No violations.
Price Cutter #34 Deli, 1831 W. Kearney St.
- Previous violations from day prior not fixed:
- Plastic bucket in hand sink.
- Outdated package of opened turkey breast deli meat.
Price Cutter Plus #50 Chop Shop, 3260 E. Battlefield Rd.
- Priority violations:
- Stored utensils unclean.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Map left in mop bucket with water.
- Tea cartons in bag on the floor.
Price Cutter Plus #50 Hot Bar/Pizza, 3260 E. Battlefield Rd.
- No violations.
Price Cutter Plus #50 Seafood/Meat, 3260 E. Battlefield Rd.
- Nonpriority violation:
- Hot water in hand wash station does not turn off completely. Store has been turning the water off under the sink instead.
The Press Cafe LLC, 2710 S. Glentstone Ave.
- No violations.
Feb. 8
Blue Heron, 206 E. Commercial St.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Door to employee restroom isn’t self-closing.
- Vents in walk-in cooler unclean.
Braum’s Ice Cream #273, 1401 W. Sunshine St.
- Priority violations:
- An employee removed their glove, wiped their face on their lower forearm and then put on a new glove.
- Retail cheese cooler temped at 45 degrees. Should be at 41 degrees or lower. This is a repeat offense. If the problem is still there at the reinspection, it will result in closure.
Bubba’s BBQ, 504 N. West Bypass
- Priority violations:
- Lemon-scented bleach was being used to clean dishes instead of nonscented bleach.
- Drain under three-vat sink leaks and a bus tub was under the sink.
- No hot water in men’s restroom due to leak.
- Evidence of mice in kitchen and water heater room found.
- Cooked meats reheated to 125 degrees and put in a hot-hold cabinet that was just turned on. Meat removed and reheated to 165 degrees.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Floors in back room, kitchen and walk-in refrigerator unclean.
- Stored food containers not inverted.
- Improper documentation of time with precooked items.
- No paper towels in men’s restroom.
- Women’s room soap dispenser not working.
- Front counter and kitchen counters unclean.
- Raw ground beef being stored above cooked meat.
Edible Arrangements, 1336 E. Battlefield Rd.
- Nonpriority violations:
- No paper towels for food prep area hand sink.
- Sanitizer test strips expired.
Jimmy’s Egg, 3837 S. Campbell Ave.
- Priority violations:
- Containers of eggs stores on sheet pan with uncooked bacon, all of which was stored over cheese.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Grease build-up on fryer and grill.
- Grout in kitchen floor tiles needs to be repaired.
JRC – North Cafe, 3225 N. Farm Rd. 123
- Priority violations:
- Pizza in hot-hold unit temping at 112 degrees. Reheated to 165 degrees.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Thermometer on the hot-hold unit had a display that was unreadable.
Kum & Go #1463, 3434 W. Chestnut Expy.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Sliced pizza not marked with discard time.
- Hot water below 100 degree in restrooms.
- Right-side hand sink in women’s restroom does not stay on for at least 15 seconds.
Storming Crab, 2825 S. Glenstone Ave.
- Priority violations:
- Knives and can opener unclean.
- Coleslaw temping at 50 degrees. Should be 41 degrees or lower.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Rice pot and microwave unclean.
- Kitchen hand sink had sanitizer but no hand soap.
Subway, 2734 E. Chestnut Expy.
- Priority violations:
- Not enough sanitizer in wiping cloth bucket.
Wicked Wok, 4852 S. State Highway FF, Battlefield
- Nonpriority violations:
- Build up of debris under kitchen hood.
Ziggie’s Cafe, 1772 S. Glenstone Ave.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Prep table not holding potentially hazardous food at 41 degrees or lower.
Ziggie’s Cafe – North, 2515 N. Glenstone Ave.
- Priority violations:
- Knives and potato peeler unclean.
- Raw chicken stored above beef.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Bags of panko, oats and grits stored on the floor.
- Dead mice found in storage room.
- Back door weather strip doesn’t seal against outdoors.
- Handwashing sink used to store coffee filters and dumping cleaning chemicals.
- Sticker residue on food containers found.
- Microwave unclean.
- Employee handwashing station was blocked. This is a repeat violation.
- Soda nozzles and machine unclean.
Feb. 9
B4 Wings LP (Wingstop), 303 E. Battlefield Rd.
- Priority violations:
- Fresh fried chicken temped at 113 degrees. Chicken should be cooked to 165 degrees for at least 15 seconds.
DBD Gourmet Kraft, 2035 E. Bennett St.
- No violations.
Fast-N-Friendly, 1451 N. Kansas Expy.
- Previous violations addressed.
Haruno Japanese Sushi Bar & Grill, 3044 S. Fremont Ave.
- Priority violations:
- Employee eating in kitchen.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Sushi bar handwashing sink being used as a dump sink.
- Food packaging stored on floor in dry storage and walk-in cooler.
Kum & Go #1470, 1810 E. Kearney St.
- No violations.
McAlister’s Deli, 1711 W. Battlefield Rd.
- No violations.
McDonald’s #1207, 2512 E. Sunshine St.
- No violations.
Price Cutter #34 Deli, 1831 W. Kearney St.
- Previous violations still not addressed:
- Plastic bucket in front of hand sink.
- Outdated opened package of turkey breast meat was found with “use by” date of Feb. 7.
- No new violations.
Taco Bell #002278, 1335 W. Kearney St.
- Priority violations:
- Potentially hazardous foods stored above 41 degrees.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Sanitizer testing strips expired.
- Soda nozzles unclean.
Taco Express, 1834 N. Glenstone Ave.
- Nonpriority violations:
- No handwashing soap at hand sink.
The Hibiscus (Red Trailer), 1838 N. Glenstone Ave.
- Nonpriority violations:
- No handwashing soap at hand sink.
Village Inn, 4222 S. Campbell Ave.
- No violations.
Feb. 10
Aramark-Chase, 303 E. Republic Rd.
- No violations.
Arby’s Roast Beef Restaurant #7725, 1833 W. Republic Rd.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Cutting boards scored.
Aviary Creperie & Patisserie – Farmers Park, 2144 E. Republic Rd.
- Priority violations:
- Food in preparation cooler and small refrigerator held above 41 degrees.
- Bar dish machine sanitizer too weak.
- Cutting boards and utensils in bad repair.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Ice scoop and holder unclean.
- Walk-in cooler and kitchen fan unclean.
- Urinal in men’s restroom not working.
Bingham Elementary, 2126 E. Cherry St.
- No violations.
Chicago Smerq’s, 3202 W. Republic Rd.
- No violations.
Leslie’s Mexican Supermarket – Restaurant, 216 S. Glenstone Ave.
- No violations.
Los Michoacanos Garcias, 1402 W. Sunshine St.
- Previous violation addressed.
- No new violations.
Neighbor’s Mill Bakery & Cafe, 1435 E. Independence St.
- No violations.
Taco Bell #002278, 1335 W. Kearney St.
- Previous violations addressed.
- No new violations.
Walmart Neighborhood Market #2839 Retail, 444 W. Grand St.
- Previous violations addressed.
- No new violations.
Wendy’s #01, 225 W. Sunshine St.
- Previous violations addressed.
- No new violations.