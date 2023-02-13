SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — This week’s health code violations include a restaurant with dead mice and a supermarket deli with expired meat.

Below are the results of the Springfield-Greene County Health Department’s food inspections from Feb. 6-10:

Feb. 6

7 Brew Coffee, 1455 W. Battlefield Rd.

  • No violations.

Arby’s Roast Beef Restaurant #7725, 1833 W. Republic Rd.

  • Priority violation:
    • Prep cooler holding sliced tomatoes and meats at 47-51 degrees. Items out of walk-in cooler 41-42 degrees. All should be below 41 degrees. Repair company called.
  • Nonpriority violation:
    • Cutting boards scored.

Chinese Chef, 3029 S. Campbell Ave.

  • Nonpriority violations:
    • Build-up of grease on vent hood filters and filter frames.
    • Fried chicken cooling in walk-in cooler containers too deep. Chicken stacked too high doesn’t allow heat to escape properly.

Convenience Plus, 7032 W. State Highway EE

  • Nonpriority violations:
    • Soap dispenser in men’s restroom empty.
    • Mop sink and trim in front of walk-in cooler in disrepair.

Dunkin’ Donuts/Baskin Robbins, 756 E. US Highway 60 East, Repulic

  • Nonpriority violation:
    • No hot water in the back hand sink.

Fire & Ice Restaurant – Oasis Convention Center, 2546 N. Glenstone Ave.

  • Nonpriority violation:
    • Ceiling tiles in disrepair in dishwashing areas.

McDonald’s, 2115 E. Independence

  • No violations.

Price Cutter #17 Starbucks, 1013 E. Highway 60 East, Republic

  • Priority violation:
    • Sanitizer not strong enough.

Price Cutter #34 Deli, 1831 W. Kearney St.

  • Priority violations:
    • Gravy, corn and green beans on steam table temping at 115-125 degrees. Shoul be 165 degrees.
    • Bucket full of wiping cloths in hand sink.
    • Cheddar broccoli pasta, Italian pasta salad, ham, peppered turkey, rotisserie chicken and bologna were past “use by” dates by 3-6 days.
    • Ammonia solution in three-vat sink was 55 degrees. Should be 75 degrees.
    • Cooked barbecue ribs and rotisserie chicken temping at 44-46 degrees in refrigerated display case.
  • Nonpriority violations:
    • Both employee hand sinks lacked hand soap and paper towels.
    • Soap dispensers at both sinks were non-working.

Primas East, 3662 S. Glenstone Outer Rd.

  • No violations.

Prime Inc. Cafeteria, 2740 N. Mayfair Ave.

  • Priority violation:
    • Two dented cans in dry storage were found.
  • Nonpriority violation:
    • Food residue on cook line equipment and piping behind.

S & L Donuts, 280 E. US Highway 60 East, Republic

  • Priority violation:
    • Prepared food not marked with discard date.
  • Nonpriority violation:
    • No test strips for chlorine sanitizer at three-vat sink available.

Starbucks, 1644 W. Republic Rd.

  • No violations.

Taco Bell, 1348 N. Glenstone Ave.

  • Nonpriority violation:
    • Vent guard missing from vent opening in back room.

Feb. 7

Archies Italian Eatery, 1410 E. Republic Rd.

  • No violations.

Casey’s General Store #3011, 2805 N. Kansas Expy.

  • Nonpriority violations:
    • Shelving in walk-in cool and under soda storage unclean.

Crossroads Eagle Stop, 2785 W. State Highway O

  • Priority violation:
    • Cleaners stored above single-use coffee lids and cups.
  • Nonpriority violations:
    • Trash cans in women’s restrooms without a lid.
    • Food product stored on floor of walk-in freezer.

Fast-N-Friendly, 1452 N. Kansas Expy.

  • Priority violations:
    • Walk-in refrigerator temping at 46 degrees. Numerous potentially hazardous foods discarded.
    • Chicken and breakfast sandwiches were temping at 115 and 125 degrees respectively in hot hold unit.
    • A few open packages of precooked sausage and hamburger patties in refrigerator missing “use-by” dates.
  • Nonpriority violation:
    • Ice scoop held in a bucket with around 1 inch of stagnant water.

Kai, 306 S. Campbell Ave.

  • Previous violations fixed:
    • Faulty cooling units now at 41 degrees or below.
  • No new violations.

Lucy’s Chinese Food II, 2456 E. Sunshine St.

  • No violations.

McDonald’s, 1717 W. Battlefield Rd.

  • Priority violations:
    • Employee handled raw hamburger packaging and then ready-to-eat food without washing hands.

Nearly Famous Deli and Pasta House, 2708 S. Glenstone Ave.

  • No violations.

Price Cutter #34 Deli, 1831 W. Kearney St.

  • Previous violations from day prior not fixed:
    • Plastic bucket in hand sink.
    • Outdated package of opened turkey breast deli meat.

Price Cutter Plus #50 Chop Shop, 3260 E. Battlefield Rd.

  • Priority violations:
    • Stored utensils unclean.
  • Nonpriority violations:
    • Map left in mop bucket with water.
    • Tea cartons in bag on the floor.

Price Cutter Plus #50 Hot Bar/Pizza, 3260 E. Battlefield Rd.

  • No violations.

Price Cutter Plus #50 Seafood/Meat, 3260 E. Battlefield Rd.

  • Nonpriority violation:
    • Hot water in hand wash station does not turn off completely. Store has been turning the water off under the sink instead.

The Press Cafe LLC, 2710 S. Glentstone Ave.

  • No violations.

Feb. 8

Blue Heron, 206 E. Commercial St.

  • Nonpriority violations:
    • Door to employee restroom isn’t self-closing.
    • Vents in walk-in cooler unclean.

Braum’s Ice Cream #273, 1401 W. Sunshine St.

  • Priority violations:
    • An employee removed their glove, wiped their face on their lower forearm and then put on a new glove.
    • Retail cheese cooler temped at 45 degrees. Should be at 41 degrees or lower. This is a repeat offense. If the problem is still there at the reinspection, it will result in closure.

Bubba’s BBQ, 504 N. West Bypass

  • Priority violations:
    • Lemon-scented bleach was being used to clean dishes instead of nonscented bleach.
    • Drain under three-vat sink leaks and a bus tub was under the sink.
    • No hot water in men’s restroom due to leak.
    • Evidence of mice in kitchen and water heater room found.
    • Cooked meats reheated to 125 degrees and put in a hot-hold cabinet that was just turned on. Meat removed and reheated to 165 degrees.
  • Nonpriority violations:
    • Floors in back room, kitchen and walk-in refrigerator unclean.
    • Stored food containers not inverted.
    • Improper documentation of time with precooked items.
    • No paper towels in men’s restroom.
    • Women’s room soap dispenser not working.
    • Front counter and kitchen counters unclean.
    • Raw ground beef being stored above cooked meat.

Edible Arrangements, 1336 E. Battlefield Rd.

  • Nonpriority violations:
    • No paper towels for food prep area hand sink.
    • Sanitizer test strips expired.

Jimmy’s Egg, 3837 S. Campbell Ave.

  • Priority violations:
    • Containers of eggs stores on sheet pan with uncooked bacon, all of which was stored over cheese.
  • Nonpriority violations:
    • Grease build-up on fryer and grill.
    • Grout in kitchen floor tiles needs to be repaired.

JRC – North Cafe, 3225 N. Farm Rd. 123

  • Priority violations:
    • Pizza in hot-hold unit temping at 112 degrees. Reheated to 165 degrees.
  • Nonpriority violations:
    • Thermometer on the hot-hold unit had a display that was unreadable.

Kum & Go #1463, 3434 W. Chestnut Expy.

  • Nonpriority violations:
    • Sliced pizza not marked with discard time.
    • Hot water below 100 degree in restrooms.
    • Right-side hand sink in women’s restroom does not stay on for at least 15 seconds.

Storming Crab, 2825 S. Glenstone Ave.

  • Priority violations:
    • Knives and can opener unclean.
    • Coleslaw temping at 50 degrees. Should be 41 degrees or lower.
  • Nonpriority violations:
    • Rice pot and microwave unclean.
    • Kitchen hand sink had sanitizer but no hand soap.

Subway, 2734 E. Chestnut Expy.

  • Priority violations:
    • Not enough sanitizer in wiping cloth bucket.

Wicked Wok, 4852 S. State Highway FF, Battlefield

  • Nonpriority violations:
    • Build up of debris under kitchen hood.

Ziggie’s Cafe, 1772 S. Glenstone Ave.

  • Nonpriority violations:
    • Prep table not holding potentially hazardous food at 41 degrees or lower.

Ziggie’s Cafe – North, 2515 N. Glenstone Ave.

  • Priority violations:
    • Knives and potato peeler unclean.
    • Raw chicken stored above beef.
  • Nonpriority violations:
    • Bags of panko, oats and grits stored on the floor.
    • Dead mice found in storage room.
    • Back door weather strip doesn’t seal against outdoors.
    • Handwashing sink used to store coffee filters and dumping cleaning chemicals.
    • Sticker residue on food containers found.
    • Microwave unclean.
    • Employee handwashing station was blocked. This is a repeat violation.
    • Soda nozzles and machine unclean.

Feb. 9

B4 Wings LP (Wingstop), 303 E. Battlefield Rd.

  • Priority violations:
    • Fresh fried chicken temped at 113 degrees. Chicken should be cooked to 165 degrees for at least 15 seconds.

DBD Gourmet Kraft, 2035 E. Bennett St.

  • No violations.

Fast-N-Friendly, 1451 N. Kansas Expy.

  • Previous violations addressed.

Haruno Japanese Sushi Bar & Grill, 3044 S. Fremont Ave.

  • Priority violations:
    • Employee eating in kitchen.
  • Nonpriority violations:
    • Sushi bar handwashing sink being used as a dump sink.
    • Food packaging stored on floor in dry storage and walk-in cooler.

Kum & Go #1470, 1810 E. Kearney St.

  • No violations.

McAlister’s Deli, 1711 W. Battlefield Rd.

  • No violations.

McDonald’s #1207, 2512 E. Sunshine St.

  • No violations.

Price Cutter #34 Deli, 1831 W. Kearney St.

  • Previous violations still not addressed:
    • Plastic bucket in front of hand sink.
    • Outdated opened package of turkey breast meat was found with “use by” date of Feb. 7.
  • No new violations.

Taco Bell #002278, 1335 W. Kearney St.

  • Priority violations:
    • Potentially hazardous foods stored above 41 degrees.
  • Nonpriority violations:
    • Sanitizer testing strips expired.
    • Soda nozzles unclean.

Taco Express, 1834 N. Glenstone Ave.

  • Nonpriority violations:
    • No handwashing soap at hand sink.

The Hibiscus (Red Trailer), 1838 N. Glenstone Ave.

  • Nonpriority violations:
    • No handwashing soap at hand sink.

Village Inn, 4222 S. Campbell Ave.

  • No violations.

Feb. 10

Aramark-Chase, 303 E. Republic Rd.

  • No violations.

Arby’s Roast Beef Restaurant #7725, 1833 W. Republic Rd.

  • Nonpriority violations:
    • Cutting boards scored.

Aviary Creperie & Patisserie – Farmers Park, 2144 E. Republic Rd.

  • Priority violations:
    • Food in preparation cooler and small refrigerator held above 41 degrees.
    • Bar dish machine sanitizer too weak.
    • Cutting boards and utensils in bad repair.
  • Nonpriority violations:
    • Ice scoop and holder unclean.
    • Walk-in cooler and kitchen fan unclean.
    • Urinal in men’s restroom not working.

Bingham Elementary, 2126 E. Cherry St.

  • No violations.

Chicago Smerq’s, 3202 W. Republic Rd.

  • No violations.

Leslie’s Mexican Supermarket – Restaurant, 216 S. Glenstone Ave.

  • No violations.

Los Michoacanos Garcias, 1402 W. Sunshine St.

  • Previous violation addressed.
  • No new violations.

Neighbor’s Mill Bakery & Cafe, 1435 E. Independence St.

  • No violations.

Taco Bell #002278, 1335 W. Kearney St.

  • Previous violations addressed.
  • No new violations.

Walmart Neighborhood Market #2839 Retail, 444 W. Grand St.

  • Previous violations addressed.
  • No new violations.

Wendy’s #01, 225 W. Sunshine St.

  • Previous violations addressed.
  • No new violations.