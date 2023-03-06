SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — This week’s health code violations include mold in ice machines and raw chicken stored where it should not be.

Below are the results of the Springfield-Greene County Health Department’s food inspections from Feb. 27-March 3:

Feb. 27

Andy’s Frozen Custard Inc., 3147 E. Sunshine St.

  • Priority violations:
    • Vanilla custard hopper held at 43°.
  • Nonpriority violations:
    • No test kits for sanitizer.
    • Gap at the bottom of the back door.

Cedars Restaurant, 3322 S. Campbell Ave.

  • Priority violations:
    • Several potentially hazardous foods held at 56° or above in walk-in cooler: ham at 56° and roast beef at 57°. A reinspection performed a few hours later showed the food was discarded.

Chili’s Grill & Bar, 3020 S. Glenstone Ave.

  • Priority violations:
    • Multiple potentially hazardous foods not held at or below 41°.
    • Multiple potentially hazardous foods not held at 135° or above.
    • Can opener and cutting boards unclean.
    • Containers found with sticker residue.
  • Nonpriority violations:
    • Pluming under dish area and at multiple sinks need repair.

Chuck E. Cheese, 3500 S. Glenstone Ave.

  • Priority violations:
    • Multiple food contact surfaces have sticker residue.
    • Multiple potentially hazardous foods not being held at 41° or below.
  • Nonpriority violations:
    • Multiple non-food contact surfaces found melted and scored.

Fast-N-Friendly #19, 3109 W. Sunshine St.

  • Nonpriority violations:
    • No test strips for sanitizer.
    • Box of chips stored on floor.
    • Walk-in cooler walls and ceiling with chip board that is chipping and moldy.

First Watch, 2946 S. National Ave.

  • Priority violations:
    • Multiple potentially hazardous foods not being kept at 41° or below.
    • Multiple food contact surface have sticker residue.
    • Knives put away unclean.

Hampton Inn South, 3232 S. Stewart Ave.

  • No violations.

Harter House, Retail/Produce, 421 E. Old Route 66, Strafford

  • Nonpriority violations:
    • Boxes of juice, canned food, bananas and popsicles stored on the floor.

Jeffries School, 4051 S. Scenic Ave.

  • Priority violation:
    • Full pan of fried chicken in hot box held at 122-130°. Reheated to 165°.

Korean Garden, 414 E. Jackson St, Willard

  • Priority violation:
    • Two knives and a scraper stored unclean on magnetic knife rack.
  • Nonpriority violations:
    • Ice scoop buried in ice in front of ice bin.
    • Bus tub with deep-fried chicken held at 110° that was utilizing time as a control but not being documented.
    • Counters and some equipment unclean.
    • Several areas of kitchen floor unclean.

Los Michoacanos Garcias 2, 1779 S. Glenstone Ave.

  • Previous violations addressed.
  • No new violations.

Mingles Too, 6821 W. Independence Dr.

  • Priority violations:
    • No air gap on pre-rinse sprayer.
  • Nonpriority violations:
    • Bulk containers of flour and sugar not labeled.
    • Single-serve pans and containers to stored upside down.

New Covenant Academy, 3304 S. Cox Ave.

  • Nonpriority violations:
    • No sanitizer solution test strips.

Pizza Hut #1771, 101 N. State Highway 125, Strafford

  • No violations.

Pizza Hut #4081, 3437 S. Campbell Ave.

  • No violations.

Price Cutter #34 Starbucks, 1831 W. Kearney St.

  • Nonpriority violations:
    • A cutting board found with deep grooves.
    • Ice machine needed cleaning and was not working.
    • A faucet in the three-vat sink was constantly running and needed to be repaired.

Purple Burrito #1, 1700 S. Campbell Ave.

  • Priority violations:
    • Raw fish in container stored above cooked beef.
    • Multiple prepared items not properly date-marked.

Strafford Senior Center, 201 W. Bumgarner Blvd.

  • No violations.

The Hill, 600 E. Battlefield Rd.

  • Priority violations:
    • Knives stored unclean on kitchen magnetic strip.
  • Nonpriority violations:
    • Can opener blade had dried food debris on it.

Towne Place Suites, 2009 S. National Ave.

  • No violations.

Feb. 28

Alamo Drafthouse Cinema, 4005 S. South Ave.

  • No violations.

Captain D’s #3765, 2604 E. Sunshine St.

  • Nonpriority violations:
    • No sanitizer solution test kits available.

Cox Walnut Lawn, 3535 S. National Ave.

  • No violations.

Coyote’s Adobe Cafe, 1742 S. Glenstone Ave.

  • Nonpriority violations:
    • Available sanitizer solution test kit was expired.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store #127, 2858 N. Glenstone Ave.

  • No violations.

El Pablano Grill & Cantina, 2628 N. Kansas Expy.

  • Previous violations addressed.
  • No new violations.

Flat Creek Bar and Grill, 772 E. US Highway 60 East, Republic

  • Priority violations:
    • Foods not held at 41° or below in lowboy cooler or salad prep cooler.
    • Foods not held at 135° or above on steam tables.
    • Packaging food with a reduced oxygen packaging method without having an approved food safety plan.
  • Nonpriority violations:
    • Food being held with time control with no written procedure in place.
    • A gallon of milk in its original container was in a warming oven, distorted and decomposing the plastic.

Hy-Vee – Italian & Chinese, 1720 W. Battlefield Rd.

  • Priority violations:
    • Two rice hot-holding units were in poor repair.
  • Nonpriority violations:
    • Build-up of grease on hibachi vent, fryer/wok grill and vent hoods.
    • Shrimp tempura with no time stamp found sitting on a container.

Hy-Vee – Produce, 1720 W. Battlefield Rd.

  • No violations.

Hy-Vee – Starbucks, 1720 W. Battlefield Rd.

  • No violations.

Koriya, 4121 S. Fremont Ave.

  • Priority violations:
    • Knives being stored unclean on kitchen magnetic strip.
  • Nonpriority violations:
    • Walls and floor in kitchen have excessive debris build-up.

La Boba Cafe, 1601 W. Sunshine St.

  • Priority violations:
    • Milk sitting on counter held at 60° and tapioca at 70°. Should be held at 41° or below.
  • Nonpriority violations:
    • Holes in door due to denting.
    • Raw wood under ice cream machines in lounge area.

Long John Silver’s Seafood, 2236 N. Glenstone Ave.

  • No violations.

McDonald’s, 2811 N. Kansas Expy.

  • Nonpriority violations:
    • Door on a small refrigerator was broken and not opening properly.

Outback Steakhouse, 3760 S. Glenstone Outer Rd.

  • Priority violations:
    • Multiple potentially hazardous food items not being held at 41° or below.
    • Multiple potentially hazardous foods not being held at 135° or above.
    • No air gap between plumbing fixture and flood rim of the dish sink.
  • Nonpriority violations:
    • Employee not wearing hair or beard nets.
    • Raw chicken being stored above shrimp.
    • Food contact surfaces found put away unclean.

Rama Thai Cafe, 1129 E. Walnut St.

  • Priority violations:
    • Multiple potentially hazardous foods not being held at 41° or below.
    • Employee washed hands with gloves on.
  • Nonpriority violations:
    • Vegetable peelers and cooking skillets not in good repair.
    • Cutting board not in good repair.
    • Back door to the kitchen had gaps and does not shut unless it is locked.
    • Multiple food bins contained sticker residue.
    • Containers for food kept under a broken glass window.

Taco Bell #015449, 629 W. Sunshine St.

  • Nonpriority violations:
    • Exterior door weather strip was worn and light was coming through the top.

Willard High School, 515 E. Jackson St., Willard

  • No violations.

March 1

Casa Bella, 4610 S. Campbell Ave.

  • Priority violations:
    • Raw chicken being stored above raw shrimp.
    • Numerous good contact surfaces put away unclean.
    • Multiple utensils had chips, cracks, burns and melted surfaces.

Crosstown Barbecue, 1331 E. Division St.

  • Priority violations:
    • No date label on coleslaw and potato salad cups.
  • Nonpriority violations:
    • No santizer solution test kits.
    • Kitchen hood filters unclean.
    • Wall behind hot wells and oven unclean.
    • Stack of towels places by employee hand sink. Repeat violation.
    • Employee hand-washing wink water pressure was low.
    • Inside of ice machine unclean.
    • Ice scoop was laying in the ice.
    • Oven door found not firmly attached to the oven.
    • Single-use articles in shipping packages stored on the floor of a storage closet.

David Harrison Elementary School, 3055 W. Kildee Ln.

  • Previous violations addressed.
  • No new violations.

Early Childhood Center – Shining Stars, 2525 W. College Rd.

  • No violations.

First Watch, 2946 S. National Ave.

  • No violations.

IHOP #5339, 3804 S. Glenstone Outer Rd.

  • Priority violations:
    • Potentially hazardous foods not being held at 41° or below.
  • Nonpriority violations:
    • Can opener unclean.
    • Lights in dry storage not shielded.

Kentucky Fried Chicken, 726 W. Kearney St.

  • Nonpriority violations:
    • Floor drain under three-vat sink is draining slowly.
    • Both of the walk-in coolers’ walls and ceilings unclean. Repeat violation.
    • Floor tiles next to and under fryers missing.

Mexican Villa South, 2755 S. Campbell Ave.

  • Priority violations:
    • Chemical container stored over catering prep area and touching gloves.
  • Nonpriority violations:
    • Plumbing under three-vat sink has a leak.
    • Mold build-up found in ice machine.

Schuchmann Meat Company, 4406 S. Campbell Ave.

  • No violations.

St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Elementary, 2200 W. Republic Rd.

  • No violations.

The Order, 305 E. Walnut St.

  • Previous violations addressed.
  • No new violations.

The Roost Bar & Grill #2, 4216 S. Cox Ave.

  • Nonpriority violations:
    • Heavy build-up of grease and debris on vent hood filters, frame and ancillaries.
    • No hot water in party room restroom faucet.

Walmart Supercenter #86 Deli, 2825 N. Kansas Expy.

  • Previous violations addressed.
  • No violations.

Walmart Supercenter #86 Retail/Bakery

  • Nonpriority violations:
    • Pest control device attached to a wall above a food prep area.

March 2

Bawi, 4121 S. National Ave.

  • Priority violations:
    • Potentially hazardous foods held at 56° or above on sides table.

Fulbright Early Childhood Development, 3325 W. Battlefield Rd.

  • No violations.

Greenstay Hotel & Suites, 222 N. Ingram Mill Ave.

  • No violations.

Hardees, 2260 N. Glenstone Ave.

  • Nonpriority violations:
    • Build-up found on walk-in cooler fans.

Imo’s Pizza, 600 S. Pickwick Ave.

  • Nonpriority violations:
    • Bins holding utensils, clean dishes and single-use items unclean.
    • Lights in dry storage not shielded.

McAlister’s Deli, 1460 E. Primrose St.

  • No violations.

McDonald’s, 1114 W. Kearney St.

  • Nonpriority violations:
    • Food containers have sticker residue.
    • Mops stored in mop sink.
    • Employee drinks need lids.

Rama Thai Cafe, 1129 E. Walnut St.

  • Previous violations addressed.
  • No new violations.

Starbucks Coffee #8670, 433 W. Sunshine St.

  • Priority violations:
    • Cooler held at 46°; milk inside at 43°. Should be 41° or below.
    • Sanitizer solution too weak.

The Big Biscuit, 3620 S. Campbell Ave.

  • No violations.

Travellers House Coffee, 824 S. National Ave.

  • Nonpriority violations:
    • Employees not wearing hair restraints in food prep areas.
    • No sanitizer solution testing strips available.

Wendy’s #34, 3339 W. Kearney St.

  • Priority violations:
    • Sanitizer in three-vat sink was too weak. The dispenser was not working properly.
  • Nonpriority violations:
    • Small refrigerator had heavy accumulation of ice inside.
    • Some areas of floor and ceiling vents unclean.

Whole Hog Cafe, 224 W. Sunshine St.

  • Priority violations:
    • Under-counter cooler held at 46°; slaw inside at 49° and sour cream at 50°. Should be 41° or below.
  • Nonpriority violations:
    • Three-vat sink has a leak.
    • Lighting shining through the back outside access door.

March 3

Greenstay Hotel & Suites, 222 N. Ingram Mill Ave.

  • No violations.