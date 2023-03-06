Coffee chains across the country are celebrating National Coffee Day with deals and freebies. (Getty Images)

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — This week’s health code violations include mold in ice machines and raw chicken stored where it should not be.

Below are the results of the Springfield-Greene County Health Department’s food inspections from Feb. 27-March 3:

Feb. 27

Andy’s Frozen Custard Inc., 3147 E. Sunshine St.

Priority violations: Vanilla custard hopper held at 43°.

Nonpriority violations: No test kits for sanitizer. Gap at the bottom of the back door.



Cedars Restaurant, 3322 S. Campbell Ave.

Priority violations: Several potentially hazardous foods held at 56° or above in walk-in cooler: ham at 56° and roast beef at 57°. A reinspection performed a few hours later showed the food was discarded.



Chili’s Grill & Bar, 3020 S. Glenstone Ave.

Priority violations: Multiple potentially hazardous foods not held at or below 41°. Multiple potentially hazardous foods not held at 135° or above. Can opener and cutting boards unclean. Containers found with sticker residue.

Nonpriority violations: Pluming under dish area and at multiple sinks need repair.



Chuck E. Cheese, 3500 S. Glenstone Ave.

Priority violations: Multiple food contact surfaces have sticker residue. Multiple potentially hazardous foods not being held at 41° or below.

Nonpriority violations: Multiple non-food contact surfaces found melted and scored.



Fast-N-Friendly #19, 3109 W. Sunshine St.

Nonpriority violations: No test strips for sanitizer. Box of chips stored on floor. Walk-in cooler walls and ceiling with chip board that is chipping and moldy.



First Watch, 2946 S. National Ave.

Priority violations: Multiple potentially hazardous foods not being kept at 41° or below. Multiple food contact surface have sticker residue. Knives put away unclean.



Hampton Inn South, 3232 S. Stewart Ave.

No violations.

Harter House, Retail/Produce, 421 E. Old Route 66, Strafford

Nonpriority violations: Boxes of juice, canned food, bananas and popsicles stored on the floor.



Jeffries School, 4051 S. Scenic Ave.

Priority violation: Full pan of fried chicken in hot box held at 122-130°. Reheated to 165°.



Korean Garden, 414 E. Jackson St, Willard

Priority violation: Two knives and a scraper stored unclean on magnetic knife rack.

Nonpriority violations: Ice scoop buried in ice in front of ice bin. Bus tub with deep-fried chicken held at 110° that was utilizing time as a control but not being documented. Counters and some equipment unclean. Several areas of kitchen floor unclean.



Los Michoacanos Garcias 2, 1779 S. Glenstone Ave.

Previous violations addressed.

No new violations.

Mingles Too, 6821 W. Independence Dr.

Priority violations: No air gap on pre-rinse sprayer.

Nonpriority violations: Bulk containers of flour and sugar not labeled. Single-serve pans and containers to stored upside down.



New Covenant Academy, 3304 S. Cox Ave.

Nonpriority violations: No sanitizer solution test strips.



Pizza Hut #1771, 101 N. State Highway 125, Strafford

No violations.

Pizza Hut #4081, 3437 S. Campbell Ave.

No violations.

Price Cutter #34 Starbucks, 1831 W. Kearney St.

Nonpriority violations: A cutting board found with deep grooves. Ice machine needed cleaning and was not working. A faucet in the three-vat sink was constantly running and needed to be repaired.



Purple Burrito #1, 1700 S. Campbell Ave.

Priority violations: Raw fish in container stored above cooked beef. Multiple prepared items not properly date-marked.



Strafford Senior Center, 201 W. Bumgarner Blvd.

No violations.

The Hill, 600 E. Battlefield Rd.

Priority violations: Knives stored unclean on kitchen magnetic strip.

Nonpriority violations: Can opener blade had dried food debris on it.



Towne Place Suites, 2009 S. National Ave.

No violations.

Feb. 28

Alamo Drafthouse Cinema, 4005 S. South Ave.

No violations.

Captain D’s #3765, 2604 E. Sunshine St.

Nonpriority violations: No sanitizer solution test kits available.



Cox Walnut Lawn, 3535 S. National Ave.

No violations.

Coyote’s Adobe Cafe, 1742 S. Glenstone Ave.

Nonpriority violations: Available sanitizer solution test kit was expired.



Cracker Barrel Old Country Store #127, 2858 N. Glenstone Ave.

No violations.

El Pablano Grill & Cantina, 2628 N. Kansas Expy.

Previous violations addressed.

No new violations.

Flat Creek Bar and Grill, 772 E. US Highway 60 East, Republic

Priority violations: Foods not held at 41° or below in lowboy cooler or salad prep cooler. Foods not held at 135° or above on steam tables. Packaging food with a reduced oxygen packaging method without having an approved food safety plan.

Nonpriority violations: Food being held with time control with no written procedure in place. A gallon of milk in its original container was in a warming oven, distorted and decomposing the plastic.



Hy-Vee – Italian & Chinese, 1720 W. Battlefield Rd.

Priority violations: Two rice hot-holding units were in poor repair.

Nonpriority violations: Build-up of grease on hibachi vent, fryer/wok grill and vent hoods. Shrimp tempura with no time stamp found sitting on a container.



Hy-Vee – Produce, 1720 W. Battlefield Rd.

No violations.

Hy-Vee – Starbucks, 1720 W. Battlefield Rd.

No violations.

Koriya, 4121 S. Fremont Ave.

Priority violations: Knives being stored unclean on kitchen magnetic strip.

Nonpriority violations: Walls and floor in kitchen have excessive debris build-up.



La Boba Cafe, 1601 W. Sunshine St.

Priority violations: Milk sitting on counter held at 60° and tapioca at 70°. Should be held at 41° or below.

Nonpriority violations: Holes in door due to denting. Raw wood under ice cream machines in lounge area.



Long John Silver’s Seafood, 2236 N. Glenstone Ave.

No violations.

McDonald’s, 2811 N. Kansas Expy.

Nonpriority violations: Door on a small refrigerator was broken and not opening properly.



Outback Steakhouse, 3760 S. Glenstone Outer Rd.

Priority violations: Multiple potentially hazardous food items not being held at 41° or below. Multiple potentially hazardous foods not being held at 135° or above. No air gap between plumbing fixture and flood rim of the dish sink.

Nonpriority violations: Employee not wearing hair or beard nets. Raw chicken being stored above shrimp. Food contact surfaces found put away unclean.



Rama Thai Cafe, 1129 E. Walnut St.

Priority violations: Multiple potentially hazardous foods not being held at 41° or below. Employee washed hands with gloves on.

Nonpriority violations: Vegetable peelers and cooking skillets not in good repair. Cutting board not in good repair. Back door to the kitchen had gaps and does not shut unless it is locked. Multiple food bins contained sticker residue. Containers for food kept under a broken glass window.



Taco Bell #015449, 629 W. Sunshine St.

Nonpriority violations: Exterior door weather strip was worn and light was coming through the top.



Willard High School, 515 E. Jackson St., Willard

No violations.

March 1

Casa Bella, 4610 S. Campbell Ave.

Priority violations: Raw chicken being stored above raw shrimp. Numerous good contact surfaces put away unclean. Multiple utensils had chips, cracks, burns and melted surfaces.



Crosstown Barbecue, 1331 E. Division St.

Priority violations: No date label on coleslaw and potato salad cups.

Nonpriority violations: No santizer solution test kits. Kitchen hood filters unclean. Wall behind hot wells and oven unclean. Stack of towels places by employee hand sink. Repeat violation. Employee hand-washing wink water pressure was low. Inside of ice machine unclean. Ice scoop was laying in the ice. Oven door found not firmly attached to the oven. Single-use articles in shipping packages stored on the floor of a storage closet.



David Harrison Elementary School, 3055 W. Kildee Ln.

Previous violations addressed.

No new violations.

Early Childhood Center – Shining Stars, 2525 W. College Rd.

No violations.

First Watch, 2946 S. National Ave.

No violations.

IHOP #5339, 3804 S. Glenstone Outer Rd.

Priority violations: Potentially hazardous foods not being held at 41° or below.

Nonpriority violations: Can opener unclean. Lights in dry storage not shielded.



Kentucky Fried Chicken, 726 W. Kearney St.

Nonpriority violations: Floor drain under three-vat sink is draining slowly. Both of the walk-in coolers’ walls and ceilings unclean. Repeat violation. Floor tiles next to and under fryers missing.



Mexican Villa South, 2755 S. Campbell Ave.

Priority violations: Chemical container stored over catering prep area and touching gloves.

Nonpriority violations: Plumbing under three-vat sink has a leak. Mold build-up found in ice machine.



Schuchmann Meat Company, 4406 S. Campbell Ave.

No violations.

St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Elementary, 2200 W. Republic Rd.

No violations.

The Order, 305 E. Walnut St.

Previous violations addressed.

No new violations.

The Roost Bar & Grill #2, 4216 S. Cox Ave.

Nonpriority violations: Heavy build-up of grease and debris on vent hood filters, frame and ancillaries. No hot water in party room restroom faucet.



Walmart Supercenter #86 Deli, 2825 N. Kansas Expy.

Previous violations addressed.

No violations.

Walmart Supercenter #86 Retail/Bakery

Nonpriority violations: Pest control device attached to a wall above a food prep area.



March 2

Bawi, 4121 S. National Ave.

Priority violations: Potentially hazardous foods held at 56° or above on sides table.



Fulbright Early Childhood Development, 3325 W. Battlefield Rd.

No violations.

Greenstay Hotel & Suites, 222 N. Ingram Mill Ave.

No violations.

Hardees, 2260 N. Glenstone Ave.

Nonpriority violations: Build-up found on walk-in cooler fans.



Imo’s Pizza, 600 S. Pickwick Ave.

Nonpriority violations: Bins holding utensils, clean dishes and single-use items unclean. Lights in dry storage not shielded.



McAlister’s Deli, 1460 E. Primrose St.

No violations.

McDonald’s, 1114 W. Kearney St.

Nonpriority violations: Food containers have sticker residue. Mops stored in mop sink. Employee drinks need lids.



Rama Thai Cafe, 1129 E. Walnut St.

Previous violations addressed.

No new violations.

Starbucks Coffee #8670, 433 W. Sunshine St.

Priority violations: Cooler held at 46°; milk inside at 43°. Should be 41° or below. Sanitizer solution too weak.



The Big Biscuit, 3620 S. Campbell Ave.

No violations.

Travellers House Coffee, 824 S. National Ave.

Nonpriority violations: Employees not wearing hair restraints in food prep areas. No sanitizer solution testing strips available.



Wendy’s #34, 3339 W. Kearney St.

Priority violations: Sanitizer in three-vat sink was too weak. The dispenser was not working properly.

Nonpriority violations: Small refrigerator had heavy accumulation of ice inside. Some areas of floor and ceiling vents unclean.



Whole Hog Cafe, 224 W. Sunshine St.

Priority violations: Under-counter cooler held at 46°; slaw inside at 49° and sour cream at 50°. Should be 41° or below.

Nonpriority violations: Three-vat sink has a leak. Lighting shining through the back outside access door.



March 3

Greenstay Hotel & Suites, 222 N. Ingram Mill Ave.