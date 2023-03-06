SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — This week’s health code violations include mold in ice machines and raw chicken stored where it should not be.
Below are the results of the Springfield-Greene County Health Department’s food inspections from Feb. 27-March 3:
Feb. 27
Andy’s Frozen Custard Inc., 3147 E. Sunshine St.
- Priority violations:
- Vanilla custard hopper held at 43°.
- Nonpriority violations:
- No test kits for sanitizer.
- Gap at the bottom of the back door.
Cedars Restaurant, 3322 S. Campbell Ave.
- Priority violations:
- Several potentially hazardous foods held at 56° or above in walk-in cooler: ham at 56° and roast beef at 57°. A reinspection performed a few hours later showed the food was discarded.
Chili’s Grill & Bar, 3020 S. Glenstone Ave.
- Priority violations:
- Multiple potentially hazardous foods not held at or below 41°.
- Multiple potentially hazardous foods not held at 135° or above.
- Can opener and cutting boards unclean.
- Containers found with sticker residue.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Pluming under dish area and at multiple sinks need repair.
Chuck E. Cheese, 3500 S. Glenstone Ave.
- Priority violations:
- Multiple food contact surfaces have sticker residue.
- Multiple potentially hazardous foods not being held at 41° or below.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Multiple non-food contact surfaces found melted and scored.
Fast-N-Friendly #19, 3109 W. Sunshine St.
- Nonpriority violations:
- No test strips for sanitizer.
- Box of chips stored on floor.
- Walk-in cooler walls and ceiling with chip board that is chipping and moldy.
First Watch, 2946 S. National Ave.
- Priority violations:
- Multiple potentially hazardous foods not being kept at 41° or below.
- Multiple food contact surface have sticker residue.
- Knives put away unclean.
Hampton Inn South, 3232 S. Stewart Ave.
- No violations.
Harter House, Retail/Produce, 421 E. Old Route 66, Strafford
- Nonpriority violations:
- Boxes of juice, canned food, bananas and popsicles stored on the floor.
Jeffries School, 4051 S. Scenic Ave.
- Priority violation:
- Full pan of fried chicken in hot box held at 122-130°. Reheated to 165°.
Korean Garden, 414 E. Jackson St, Willard
- Priority violation:
- Two knives and a scraper stored unclean on magnetic knife rack.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Ice scoop buried in ice in front of ice bin.
- Bus tub with deep-fried chicken held at 110° that was utilizing time as a control but not being documented.
- Counters and some equipment unclean.
- Several areas of kitchen floor unclean.
Los Michoacanos Garcias 2, 1779 S. Glenstone Ave.
- Previous violations addressed.
- No new violations.
Mingles Too, 6821 W. Independence Dr.
- Priority violations:
- No air gap on pre-rinse sprayer.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Bulk containers of flour and sugar not labeled.
- Single-serve pans and containers to stored upside down.
New Covenant Academy, 3304 S. Cox Ave.
- Nonpriority violations:
- No sanitizer solution test strips.
Pizza Hut #1771, 101 N. State Highway 125, Strafford
- No violations.
Pizza Hut #4081, 3437 S. Campbell Ave.
- No violations.
Price Cutter #34 Starbucks, 1831 W. Kearney St.
- Nonpriority violations:
- A cutting board found with deep grooves.
- Ice machine needed cleaning and was not working.
- A faucet in the three-vat sink was constantly running and needed to be repaired.
Purple Burrito #1, 1700 S. Campbell Ave.
- Priority violations:
- Raw fish in container stored above cooked beef.
- Multiple prepared items not properly date-marked.
Strafford Senior Center, 201 W. Bumgarner Blvd.
- No violations.
The Hill, 600 E. Battlefield Rd.
- Priority violations:
- Knives stored unclean on kitchen magnetic strip.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Can opener blade had dried food debris on it.
Towne Place Suites, 2009 S. National Ave.
- No violations.
Feb. 28
Alamo Drafthouse Cinema, 4005 S. South Ave.
- No violations.
Captain D’s #3765, 2604 E. Sunshine St.
- Nonpriority violations:
- No sanitizer solution test kits available.
Cox Walnut Lawn, 3535 S. National Ave.
- No violations.
Coyote’s Adobe Cafe, 1742 S. Glenstone Ave.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Available sanitizer solution test kit was expired.
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store #127, 2858 N. Glenstone Ave.
- No violations.
El Pablano Grill & Cantina, 2628 N. Kansas Expy.
- Previous violations addressed.
- No new violations.
Flat Creek Bar and Grill, 772 E. US Highway 60 East, Republic
- Priority violations:
- Foods not held at 41° or below in lowboy cooler or salad prep cooler.
- Foods not held at 135° or above on steam tables.
- Packaging food with a reduced oxygen packaging method without having an approved food safety plan.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Food being held with time control with no written procedure in place.
- A gallon of milk in its original container was in a warming oven, distorted and decomposing the plastic.
Hy-Vee – Italian & Chinese, 1720 W. Battlefield Rd.
- Priority violations:
- Two rice hot-holding units were in poor repair.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Build-up of grease on hibachi vent, fryer/wok grill and vent hoods.
- Shrimp tempura with no time stamp found sitting on a container.
Hy-Vee – Produce, 1720 W. Battlefield Rd.
- No violations.
Hy-Vee – Starbucks, 1720 W. Battlefield Rd.
- No violations.
Koriya, 4121 S. Fremont Ave.
- Priority violations:
- Knives being stored unclean on kitchen magnetic strip.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Walls and floor in kitchen have excessive debris build-up.
La Boba Cafe, 1601 W. Sunshine St.
- Priority violations:
- Milk sitting on counter held at 60° and tapioca at 70°. Should be held at 41° or below.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Holes in door due to denting.
- Raw wood under ice cream machines in lounge area.
Long John Silver’s Seafood, 2236 N. Glenstone Ave.
- No violations.
McDonald’s, 2811 N. Kansas Expy.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Door on a small refrigerator was broken and not opening properly.
Outback Steakhouse, 3760 S. Glenstone Outer Rd.
- Priority violations:
- Multiple potentially hazardous food items not being held at 41° or below.
- Multiple potentially hazardous foods not being held at 135° or above.
- No air gap between plumbing fixture and flood rim of the dish sink.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Employee not wearing hair or beard nets.
- Raw chicken being stored above shrimp.
- Food contact surfaces found put away unclean.
Rama Thai Cafe, 1129 E. Walnut St.
- Priority violations:
- Multiple potentially hazardous foods not being held at 41° or below.
- Employee washed hands with gloves on.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Vegetable peelers and cooking skillets not in good repair.
- Cutting board not in good repair.
- Back door to the kitchen had gaps and does not shut unless it is locked.
- Multiple food bins contained sticker residue.
- Containers for food kept under a broken glass window.
Taco Bell #015449, 629 W. Sunshine St.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Exterior door weather strip was worn and light was coming through the top.
Willard High School, 515 E. Jackson St., Willard
- No violations.
March 1
Casa Bella, 4610 S. Campbell Ave.
- Priority violations:
- Raw chicken being stored above raw shrimp.
- Numerous good contact surfaces put away unclean.
- Multiple utensils had chips, cracks, burns and melted surfaces.
Crosstown Barbecue, 1331 E. Division St.
- Priority violations:
- No date label on coleslaw and potato salad cups.
- Nonpriority violations:
- No santizer solution test kits.
- Kitchen hood filters unclean.
- Wall behind hot wells and oven unclean.
- Stack of towels places by employee hand sink. Repeat violation.
- Employee hand-washing wink water pressure was low.
- Inside of ice machine unclean.
- Ice scoop was laying in the ice.
- Oven door found not firmly attached to the oven.
- Single-use articles in shipping packages stored on the floor of a storage closet.
David Harrison Elementary School, 3055 W. Kildee Ln.
- Previous violations addressed.
- No new violations.
Early Childhood Center – Shining Stars, 2525 W. College Rd.
- No violations.
First Watch, 2946 S. National Ave.
- No violations.
IHOP #5339, 3804 S. Glenstone Outer Rd.
- Priority violations:
- Potentially hazardous foods not being held at 41° or below.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Can opener unclean.
- Lights in dry storage not shielded.
Kentucky Fried Chicken, 726 W. Kearney St.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Floor drain under three-vat sink is draining slowly.
- Both of the walk-in coolers’ walls and ceilings unclean. Repeat violation.
- Floor tiles next to and under fryers missing.
Mexican Villa South, 2755 S. Campbell Ave.
- Priority violations:
- Chemical container stored over catering prep area and touching gloves.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Plumbing under three-vat sink has a leak.
- Mold build-up found in ice machine.
Schuchmann Meat Company, 4406 S. Campbell Ave.
- No violations.
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Elementary, 2200 W. Republic Rd.
- No violations.
The Order, 305 E. Walnut St.
- Previous violations addressed.
- No new violations.
The Roost Bar & Grill #2, 4216 S. Cox Ave.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Heavy build-up of grease and debris on vent hood filters, frame and ancillaries.
- No hot water in party room restroom faucet.
Walmart Supercenter #86 Deli, 2825 N. Kansas Expy.
- Previous violations addressed.
- No violations.
Walmart Supercenter #86 Retail/Bakery
- Nonpriority violations:
- Pest control device attached to a wall above a food prep area.
March 2
Bawi, 4121 S. National Ave.
- Priority violations:
- Potentially hazardous foods held at 56° or above on sides table.
Fulbright Early Childhood Development, 3325 W. Battlefield Rd.
- No violations.
Greenstay Hotel & Suites, 222 N. Ingram Mill Ave.
- No violations.
Hardees, 2260 N. Glenstone Ave.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Build-up found on walk-in cooler fans.
Imo’s Pizza, 600 S. Pickwick Ave.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Bins holding utensils, clean dishes and single-use items unclean.
- Lights in dry storage not shielded.
McAlister’s Deli, 1460 E. Primrose St.
- No violations.
McDonald’s, 1114 W. Kearney St.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Food containers have sticker residue.
- Mops stored in mop sink.
- Employee drinks need lids.
Rama Thai Cafe, 1129 E. Walnut St.
- Previous violations addressed.
- No new violations.
Starbucks Coffee #8670, 433 W. Sunshine St.
- Priority violations:
- Cooler held at 46°; milk inside at 43°. Should be 41° or below.
- Sanitizer solution too weak.
The Big Biscuit, 3620 S. Campbell Ave.
- No violations.
Travellers House Coffee, 824 S. National Ave.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Employees not wearing hair restraints in food prep areas.
- No sanitizer solution testing strips available.
Wendy’s #34, 3339 W. Kearney St.
- Priority violations:
- Sanitizer in three-vat sink was too weak. The dispenser was not working properly.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Small refrigerator had heavy accumulation of ice inside.
- Some areas of floor and ceiling vents unclean.
Whole Hog Cafe, 224 W. Sunshine St.
- Priority violations:
- Under-counter cooler held at 46°; slaw inside at 49° and sour cream at 50°. Should be 41° or below.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Three-vat sink has a leak.
- Lighting shining through the back outside access door.
March 3
