SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — This week’s health code violations include bloody bags of noodles and improperly temperature-controlled foods.
Below are the results of the Springfield-Greene County Health Department’s food inspections from Feb. 20-24:
Feb. 20
President’s Day. No health inspections were performed.
Feb. 21
Cielito Lindo, 3530 S. Campbell Ave.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Ice machine deflector had mold growth.
Dollar Tree #7439, 2759 W. Republic Rd.
- Previous violations addressed.
- No new violations.
Kung Fu Taco, 3354 S. National Ave.
- Priority violations:
- Open employee drinks were in the food preparation area.
- Spring mix held at 56°. Should be 41° or lower.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Times not property documented for potentially hazardous foods.
Northview Senior Center, 301 E. Talmage St.
- Priority violations:
- Dented cans found in the storage room.
Schultz & Dooley’s, 2210 W. Chesterfield Blvd.
- Previous violations addressed.
- Nonpriority violations:
- PVC pipe at the three-vat sink is leaking.
Sushi Village, 1440 W. Republic Rd.
- Priority violations:
- Tempura batter held at 56-57° in a metal pan with its ice bath melted. Should be held at 41° or below.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Sushi rice held with no time control on container.
- Rice was found in covered rice cooker in walk-in cooler, which is not an appropriate cooling method.
- Non-food contact surfaces of the fryer area, shelves around it and a vinegar container have a build-up of grease.
The Order, 305 E. Walnut St.
- Priority violations:
- Kale held at 46°, cooked potatoes at 45° and ambient air temperature at 46°. The food items should be held at 41° or below. This violation was corrected at a reinspection 15 minutes later.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Employee hand wash station in food prep area had a leak and low water pressure.
- Pickled food item techniques not submitted to and approved by city.
Vantage, 260 E. McDaniel St.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Raw fish held for our 48 hours in reduced oxygen packaging was being thawed in a reach-in cooler. This technique was not submitted to and approved by the city.
Weller Elementary School, 1630 N. Weller Ave.
- No violations.
York School, 2100 W. Nichols St.
- No violations.
Feb. 22
Apple Market – Grocery and Produce, 500 S. Miller Rd., Willard
- Priority violations:
- Bottles of rubbing alcohol and peroxide stored above food items.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Floor in produce refrigerator and fan shield in daily cooler were not clean.
Apple Market – Meat Department, 500 S. Miller Rd., Willard
- Nonpriority violations:
- Floor and doors in the meat shop need repairs.
- Shelf in walk-in refrigerator had tape and mold on it.
Bolton’s General Store, 7326 State Highway BB, Willard
- Priority violations:
- Potentially hazardous foods found beyond “use by” dates: ham on 2/21, sloppy joes on 2/20. Sausage and hamburgers did not have dates.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Water leaking into cabinet under three-vat sink.
Christian School of Springfield, 2660 N. Grant Ave.
- No violations.
City Cafe, 2129 W. Republic Rd.
- Priority violations:
- Beef soup in steam unit held at 127°. Should be 135° or higher.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Menu lists catfish instead of swai fish.
- Partially cooked bacon cooling at room temperature at 80°, which is not an approved method.
Fair Grove Senior Center, 122 S. Orchard Blvd.
- No violations.
Horace Mann School, 3745 S. Broadway Ave.
- Priority violations:
- Hamburger patties on speed rack next to oven held at 63°. Should be held at 41° or below until ready to be placed in oven.
Longhorn Steakhouse #5403, 3121 S. Glenstone Ave.
- No violations.
Lucky Time, 73 N. Orchard Blvd, Fair Grove
- No violations.
The Time Travel Cafe, 82 S. Main St., Fair Grove
- No violations.
Feb. 23
Carver Middle School, 3325 W. Battlefield Rd.
- No violations.
El Poblano Grill & Cantina, 2629 N. Kansas Expy.
- Priority violations:
- A few plastic-wrapped packages of cooked noodles with blood on them found in a refrigerator drawer with raw pork.
- Several containers of ready-to-eat potentially hazardous food in walk-in refrigerators found without “use by” dates.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Three ice paddles stored on the floor of the walk-in freezer.
- Inside and outside of a dishwashing machine was unclean.
- Packages of tamales thawing on the counter.
- Floors tiles in kitchen missing or damaged.
- Stove and kitchen floor were unclean.
- Containers of spices in dry storage and some containers of food items in walk-in refrigerator were not covered.
- No paper towels in the employee restroom.
McDonalds, 650 S. Hunt Rd., Willard
- Nonpriority violations:
- Floors in food prep, dishwashing and dry storage area unclean.
- Hose at the mop sink is cracked and leaking.
- Exteriors of soft serve machine, coffee machine and kitchen work table unclean.
Momo Sushi and Grill, 2767 W. Republic Rd.
- Priority violations:
- Tofu in a bowl in top of small prep cooler held at 47°. Should be 41° or below.
- Shrimp tempura on pan on counter held at 68° and rice at 63°. Should be 41° or below.
- Knives on magnet on wall with food debris still on food contact surface.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Lime built-up in the dishwashing machine.
New Covenant School Liberty Campus, 3581 S. Kansas Ave.
- No violations.
Ozark Empire Fairgrounds – E*Plex Concessions East, 3001 N. Grant Ave.
- Priority violations:
- Ice bucket has chips and cracks.
Ozark Empire Fairgrounds – E*Plex Concessions Kitchen, 3001 N. Grant Ave.
- Priority violations:
- Meat slicer unclean.
- Sanitizer concentration in dishwashing machine too low.
- Rusted cans of food found on shelf.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Employee handwashing sink faucet handle is leaking.
- Wall behind three-vat sink is absorbing moisture since plexiglass was removed.
Ozark Empire Fairgrounds – E*Plex Concessions West, 3001 N. Grant Ave.
- Priority violations:
- Ice bucket has chips and cracks.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Filter missing from kitchen hood system. This is a repeat violation.
- Left-side faucet on three-vat sink is leaking.
- Exterior doors in kitchen has a gap along the bottom.
Popeye’s #775, 1710 S. Glenstone Ave.
- No violations.
S & L Donuts,1011 S. Glenstone Ave.
- Priority violations:
- Dishes stored dirty above three-vat sink.
- Bag of ice melt stored on top of soda bottles.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Food debris on the floor around base boards and corners.
- Inside of ice machine unclean around the water filtering area.
- Hand sink in the bathroom does not have hot water.
Subway, 914 N. Glenstone Ave.
- No violations.
The Clubhouse, 4136 E. Kearney St.
- No violations.
Feb. 24
Best Western – Coach House Inn, 2535 N. Glenstone Ave.
- Priority violations:
- Several utensils found unclean.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Juice machine and coffee machine nozzles unclean.
Country Girls Espresso, 3650 E. Sunshine St.
- No violations.
Hickory Hills School, 4650 E. Division St.
- No violations.
Kickapoo High School, 3710 S. Jefferson Ave.
- No violations.
Krab Kingz, 3014 S. National Ave.
- No violations.
MSU – Blair-Shannon Dining Center #23683, 1001 E. Madison St.
- Priority violations:
- Multiple food items tested above 41° when they should be at or under that temperature.
- Multiple food items tested below 135° when they should be at or above that temperature.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Sink faucet in dish pit room hanging loosely from wall.
MSU – Garst Dining Hall #23678, 1014 E. Cherry St.
- No violations.
Pampa Empanadas, 3302 S. National Ave.
- No violations.
Scooter’s Coffee, 3265 E. Sunshine St.
- No violations.
Sherwood Elementary School, 2524 S. Golden Ave.
- No violations.
Walmart Supercenter #86 Deli, 2825 N. Kansas Expy.
- Priority violations:
- Multiple potentially hazardous foods not being held at 41° or below.