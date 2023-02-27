SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — This week’s health code violations include bloody bags of noodles and improperly temperature-controlled foods.

Below are the results of the Springfield-Greene County Health Department’s food inspections from Feb. 20-24:

Feb. 20

President’s Day. No health inspections were performed.

Feb. 21

Cielito Lindo, 3530 S. Campbell Ave.

  • Nonpriority violations:
    • Ice machine deflector had mold growth.

Dollar Tree #7439, 2759 W. Republic Rd.

  • Previous violations addressed.
  • No new violations.

Kung Fu Taco, 3354 S. National Ave.

  • Priority violations:
    • Open employee drinks were in the food preparation area.
    • Spring mix held at 56°. Should be 41° or lower.
  • Nonpriority violations:
    • Times not property documented for potentially hazardous foods.

Northview Senior Center, 301 E. Talmage St.

  • Priority violations:
    • Dented cans found in the storage room.

Schultz & Dooley’s, 2210 W. Chesterfield Blvd.

  • Previous violations addressed.
  • Nonpriority violations:
    • PVC pipe at the three-vat sink is leaking.

Sushi Village, 1440 W. Republic Rd.

  • Priority violations:
    • Tempura batter held at 56-57° in a metal pan with its ice bath melted. Should be held at 41° or below.
  • Nonpriority violations:
    • Sushi rice held with no time control on container.
    • Rice was found in covered rice cooker in walk-in cooler, which is not an appropriate cooling method.
    • Non-food contact surfaces of the fryer area, shelves around it and a vinegar container have a build-up of grease.

The Order, 305 E. Walnut St.

  • Priority violations:
    • Kale held at 46°, cooked potatoes at 45° and ambient air temperature at 46°. The food items should be held at 41° or below. This violation was corrected at a reinspection 15 minutes later.
  • Nonpriority violations:
    • Employee hand wash station in food prep area had a leak and low water pressure.
    • Pickled food item techniques not submitted to and approved by city.

Vantage, 260 E. McDaniel St.

  • Nonpriority violations:
    • Raw fish held for our 48 hours in reduced oxygen packaging was being thawed in a reach-in cooler. This technique was not submitted to and approved by the city.

Weller Elementary School, 1630 N. Weller Ave.

  • No violations.

York School, 2100 W. Nichols St.

  • No violations.

Feb. 22

Apple Market – Grocery and Produce, 500 S. Miller Rd., Willard

  • Priority violations:
    • Bottles of rubbing alcohol and peroxide stored above food items.
  • Nonpriority violations:
    • Floor in produce refrigerator and fan shield in daily cooler were not clean.

Apple Market – Meat Department, 500 S. Miller Rd., Willard

  • Nonpriority violations:
    • Floor and doors in the meat shop need repairs.
    • Shelf in walk-in refrigerator had tape and mold on it.

Bolton’s General Store, 7326 State Highway BB, Willard

  • Priority violations:
    • Potentially hazardous foods found beyond “use by” dates: ham on 2/21, sloppy joes on 2/20. Sausage and hamburgers did not have dates.
  • Nonpriority violations:
    • Water leaking into cabinet under three-vat sink.

Christian School of Springfield, 2660 N. Grant Ave.

  • No violations.

City Cafe, 2129 W. Republic Rd.

  • Priority violations:
    • Beef soup in steam unit held at 127°. Should be 135° or higher.
  • Nonpriority violations:
    • Menu lists catfish instead of swai fish.
    • Partially cooked bacon cooling at room temperature at 80°, which is not an approved method.

Fair Grove Senior Center, 122 S. Orchard Blvd.

  • No violations.

Horace Mann School, 3745 S. Broadway Ave.

  • Priority violations:
    • Hamburger patties on speed rack next to oven held at 63°. Should be held at 41° or below until ready to be placed in oven.

Longhorn Steakhouse #5403, 3121 S. Glenstone Ave.

  • No violations.

Lucky Time, 73 N. Orchard Blvd, Fair Grove

  • No violations.

The Time Travel Cafe, 82 S. Main St., Fair Grove

  • No violations.

Feb. 23

Carver Middle School, 3325 W. Battlefield Rd.

  • No violations.

El Poblano Grill & Cantina, 2629 N. Kansas Expy.

  • Priority violations:
    • A few plastic-wrapped packages of cooked noodles with blood on them found in a refrigerator drawer with raw pork.
    • Several containers of ready-to-eat potentially hazardous food in walk-in refrigerators found without “use by” dates.
  • Nonpriority violations:
    • Three ice paddles stored on the floor of the walk-in freezer.
    • Inside and outside of a dishwashing machine was unclean.
    • Packages of tamales thawing on the counter.
    • Floors tiles in kitchen missing or damaged.
    • Stove and kitchen floor were unclean.
    • Containers of spices in dry storage and some containers of food items in walk-in refrigerator were not covered.
    • No paper towels in the employee restroom.

McDonalds, 650 S. Hunt Rd., Willard

  • Nonpriority violations:
    • Floors in food prep, dishwashing and dry storage area unclean.
    • Hose at the mop sink is cracked and leaking.
    • Exteriors of soft serve machine, coffee machine and kitchen work table unclean.

Momo Sushi and Grill, 2767 W. Republic Rd.

  • Priority violations:
    • Tofu in a bowl in top of small prep cooler held at 47°. Should be 41° or below.
    • Shrimp tempura on pan on counter held at 68° and rice at 63°. Should be 41° or below.
    • Knives on magnet on wall with food debris still on food contact surface.
  • Nonpriority violations:
    • Lime built-up in the dishwashing machine.

New Covenant School Liberty Campus, 3581 S. Kansas Ave.

  • No violations.

Ozark Empire Fairgrounds – E*Plex Concessions East, 3001 N. Grant Ave.

  • Priority violations:
    • Ice bucket has chips and cracks.

Ozark Empire Fairgrounds – E*Plex Concessions Kitchen, 3001 N. Grant Ave.

  • Priority violations:
    • Meat slicer unclean.
    • Sanitizer concentration in dishwashing machine too low.
    • Rusted cans of food found on shelf.
  • Nonpriority violations:
    • Employee handwashing sink faucet handle is leaking.
    • Wall behind three-vat sink is absorbing moisture since plexiglass was removed.

Ozark Empire Fairgrounds – E*Plex Concessions West, 3001 N. Grant Ave.

  • Priority violations:
    • Ice bucket has chips and cracks.
  • Nonpriority violations:
    • Filter missing from kitchen hood system. This is a repeat violation.
    • Left-side faucet on three-vat sink is leaking.
    • Exterior doors in kitchen has a gap along the bottom.

Popeye’s #775, 1710 S. Glenstone Ave.

  • No violations.

S & L Donuts,1011 S. Glenstone Ave.

  • Priority violations:
    • Dishes stored dirty above three-vat sink.
    • Bag of ice melt stored on top of soda bottles.
  • Nonpriority violations:
    • Food debris on the floor around base boards and corners.
    • Inside of ice machine unclean around the water filtering area.
    • Hand sink in the bathroom does not have hot water.

Subway, 914 N. Glenstone Ave.

  • No violations.

The Clubhouse, 4136 E. Kearney St.

  • No violations.

Feb. 24

Best Western – Coach House Inn, 2535 N. Glenstone Ave.

  • Priority violations:
    • Several utensils found unclean.
  • Nonpriority violations:
    • Juice machine and coffee machine nozzles unclean.

Country Girls Espresso, 3650 E. Sunshine St.

  • No violations.

Hickory Hills School, 4650 E. Division St.

  • No violations.

Kickapoo High School, 3710 S. Jefferson Ave.

  • No violations.

Krab Kingz, 3014 S. National Ave.

  • No violations.

MSU – Blair-Shannon Dining Center #23683, 1001 E. Madison St.

  • Priority violations:
    • Multiple food items tested above 41° when they should be at or under that temperature.
    • Multiple food items tested below 135° when they should be at or above that temperature.
  • Nonpriority violations:
    • Sink faucet in dish pit room hanging loosely from wall.

MSU – Garst Dining Hall #23678, 1014 E. Cherry St.

  • No violations.

Pampa Empanadas, 3302 S. National Ave.

  • No violations.

Scooter’s Coffee, 3265 E. Sunshine St.

  • No violations.

Sherwood Elementary School, 2524 S. Golden Ave.

  • No violations.

Walmart Supercenter #86 Deli, 2825 N. Kansas Expy.

  • Priority violations:
    • Multiple potentially hazardous foods not being held at 41° or below.