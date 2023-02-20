SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — This week’s health code violations include dead worms and mold in ice machines.

Below are the results of the Springfield-Greene County Health Department’s food inspections from Feb. 13-17:

Feb. 13

Arby’s Roast Beef Restaurant #699, 1416 W. Kearney St.

  • Nonpriority violations:
    • Ceiling vents near prep tables unclean.
    • Back door not sealed along the bottom.
    • Cutting boards need replacing.
    • Floor tiles missing under soft-serve machine, bottom of wall damaged.

Classy Llama, 2215 W. Chesterfield Blvd.

  • Priority violation:
    • No hot water available in kitchen hand sinks, but was turned on immediately. It had been shut off due to a pipe bursting.

Ed V. Williams School, 2205 W. Kearney St.

  • No violations.

Lucky Cat Boba Tea and Taiyaki, 3424 S. Glenstone Ave.

  • Priority violation:
    • Potentially hazardous foods not kept at or below 41°. Items discarded.
    • Chemicals stored above food items.

Pita Pit, 1318 E. Battlefield Rd.

  • No violations.

Price Cutters 85 – Deli, 163 W. Old Mill Rd., Fair Grove

  • Nonpriority violations:
    • Vents in deli meat walk-in cooler unclean.

Price Cutters 85 – Retail and Produce, 163 W. Old Mill Rd., Fair Grove

  • Priority violations:
    • Multiple dented cans found on customer shelves.
  • Nonpriority violations:
    • Vents, floor in produce and dairy walk-in coolers unclean.
    • Holes and tears found on backroom storage ceiling and walls.

Reed Middle School, 2000 N. Lyon Ave.

  • No violations.

Schultz & Dooley’s, 2210 W. Chesterfield Blvd.

  • Priority violations:
    • Quedo in steam unit temped at 125°. Should be above 135°. Queso reheated.
  • Nonpriority violations:
    • Grease build-up found on non-food contact surfaces, including vent hoods, filters, fryers, coolers, etc.
    • Three-vat sink leaking.
    • Dirty floors under fryers and equipment in kitchen, as well as the walk-in cooler and dry storage areas.

Taco Bell #022777, 4140 S. Lipscomb Ave.

  • Nonpriority violations:
    • Grease build-up found on vent hood frame and filters.

The Albatross, 406A W. Walnut St.

  • Priority violations:
    • Chlorine sanitizer bucket at prep station and near beer station did have any sanitizer solution in it.

Feb. 14

Braum’s Ice Cream #273, 1401 W. Sunshine St.

  • Previous violations addressed.
  • No new violations.

Burger King, 935 W. Kearney St.

  • No violations.

Domino’s Pizza, 4021 S. Campbell Ave.

  • No violations.

El Cafecito, 2462 S. Campbell Ave.

  • Priority violations:
    • Baked goods being made in an unapproved kitchen.
    • Cooked potatoes temping at 88°, raw bacon at 54°, stored potato tacos at 66° and all were removed from temperature control four hours prior. All items should be kept at 41° or below.
  • Nonpriority violations:
    • Employee had a drink with an open top.
    • Large package of meat was thawing in a five-gallong bucket of water on the floor with no running water. Thawing should be held in a refrigerator, a sink under running water or a microwave.

Hampton Inn & Suites, 2750 N. Glenstone Ave.

  • No violations.

Jimmy John’s #1838, 3305 S. Campbell Ave.

  • Nonpriority violations:
    • Gap at the bottom of the back door.

Krave’s Whips-N-Dips, 2336 S. Campbell Ave.

  • Priority violations:
    • Trailer didn’t have hot water.

Kum & Go #462, 1505 N. National Ave.

  • Nonpriority violations:
    • Gap at the bottom of the front door.
    • Ice chute for bagged ice machine unclean.
    • Cutting board needs replaced.
    • No sanitizer test kits available.
    • Food storage containers with old date labeling sticker residue on them found.
    • Ceiling vents above hot hold rollers unclean.

Papa John’s Pizza #1253, 3305 S. Campbell Ave.

  • No violations.

Pizano’s Pizza and Sauce Lounge, 106 E. Jackson St, Willard

  • Priority violations:
    • Carton of raw whole eggs stored on shelf above lettuce in walk-in refrigerator.
  • Nonpriority violations:
    • Gap at the bottom of the back door.

Springfield Acai Bowl, 230 E. Republic Rd.

  • No violations.

Springhill Suites by Marriott, 2025 E. Kerr St.

  • No violations.

USA Investments MO 206, 5505 S. State Highway FF, Battlefield

  • Priority violations:
    • Ice machine shield unclean.
  • Nonpriority violations:
    • No soap in kitchen hand sink.
    • Kitchen hand sink was blocked with two carts.
    • Floor under kitchen hand sink and next to grease trap is rough concrete, and there are holes in the concrete.

Waffle House #628, 3410 E. Sunshine St.

  • No violations.

Washboard, 520 E. Jackson St., Willard

  • No violations.

Weaver School, 1461 N. Douglas Ave.

  • No violations.

Feb. 15

Aviary Creperie & Patisserie-Farmers Park, 2144 E. Republic Rd.

  • No violations.

Bubba’s BBQ, 504 N. West Bypass

  • Previous violations still need to be addressed:
    • Food item time control not documented.
    • Items in hot hold cabinet temped at 130°. Should be 135° or higher.
    • Floor in walk-in refrigerator and some areas kitchen need to be cleaned better.

Creekside at Elfindale, 1601 S. Fort Ave.

  • Priority violations:
    • Employee handled phone without washing hands before wearing new gloves.
    • Multiple eggs cracked into same container and used to prepare multiple dishes.
  • Nonpriority violations:
    • Employee wiped spatula on a sanitizer cloth and then used the spatula to chop scrambled eggs without giving the sanitizer time to dry.
    • Dead worms accumulated on lower shelving of an old buffet area.

Dunkin/Baskin Robbins, 1614 S. Glenstone Ave.

  • No violations.

Galloway Grill, 4211 S. Lone Pine Ave.

  • Priority violations:
    • Potentially hazardous food items not being held below 41°.
    • Bottles of chemical cleaners kept above or next to food, utensils and food equipment.

Great Escape Beer Work LLC, 4022 S. Lone Pine Ave.

  • No violations.

Lucky Cat Boba Tea and Teriyaki, 3424 S. Glenstone Ave.

  • No violations.

Misaki (Little Tokyo), 1635 N. Glenstone Ave.

  • Nonpriority violations:
    • Kitchen shelves unclean.
    • Floor under salad bar, kitchen equipment, shelving, drive-thru area and dish area unclean.
    • Floors in dining area around trim unclean.
    • Packaged single-use articles such as spoons and chopsticks stored on floor.
    • Instant miso soup stored on floor in dining are and boxed meat stored on floor in walk-in cooler.
    • Walls and ceiling above kitchen hood system unclean.
    • Dead roaches found in grease build-up behind cook line.
    • Front door entrance has gap along the bottom.

Popeye’s #780, 3195 S. Campbell Ave.

  • Previous violations addressed.
  • No new violations.

Red’s Giant Hamburg Inc., 2301 W. Sunshines St.

  • Priority violations:
    • Mice feces in drawers storing non-food items.
    • Foods held at temperatures below 135° in wall hot holding unit.
  • Nonpriority violations:
    • No paper towels at the hand sinks.
    • Grease build-up found on kitchen walls by fryers and grill. Dust build-up found on ceiling and fan covers in walk-in cooler.
    • Employee jackets and purses not properly stores in designated area.
    • Mold growth found inside ice machine.

Soutbound Bar & Grill, 5739 S. Campbell Ave.

  • Priority violations:
    • Several small clear containers in poor repair.
  • Nonpriority violations:
    • Hand sinks in the kitchen and bar area are leaking at the faucet heads when turned off.
    • Heavy grease build-up found on floors beneath the grill and fryers.
    • Cutting board needs replacing.

Subway #2832, 1735 W. Sunshine St.

  • No violations.

The Rock Restaurant and Bar, 4018 S. Lone Pine Ave.

  • Priority violations:
    • Can opener unclean.
    • Dishwashing machine sanitizer solution needs more sanitizer.
    • Spinach dip not being reheated properly.
  • Nonpriority violations:
    • Back door open for ventilation without protection against rodents or insects.
    • Water in men’s restroom hand sink does not get hot enough.

Feb. 16

Asian King Buffet, 3130 S. Glenstone Ave.

  • Priority violations:
    • Can opener unclean.
    • Plastic food bins cracked and chipped.
  • Nonpriority violations:
    • Several potentially hazardous food items not correctly recorded for time control purposes.

Big Whiskey’s American Bar & Grill #3, 1440 W. Republic Rd.

  • Priority violations:
    • Spinach and buffalos hips in walk-in cooler held at 72-101°, time-stamped from 11 a.m.-noon (measurement taken around 3 p.m.). Should be 135° to 70° within two hours, then 70° to 41° without four more hours.
  • Nonpriority violations:
    • Heavy grease build-up on vent hood grames and filters.

Bonus Moms on Campus LLC, 2931 E. Battlefield Rd.

  • No violations.

China King, 557 E. Elm St.

  • Priority violations:
    • Container of raw chicken stored over ready-to-eat food.
  • Nonpriority violations:
    • Bag of onions stored on floor.
    • No covered trash can in the women’s restroom.

Gather’N Place, 2931 E. Chestnut Expy.

  • Potentially hazardous food not timed for proper cooling process.
  • Various potentially hazardous foods in walk-in cooler not properly date-marked.

Little Caesars Pizza, 203 E. Kearney St.

  • Nonpriority violations:
    • Employees not wearing hair restraints in food prep area.
    • Hand sink found blocked by service tray stands.
    • Walls, ceiling tiles, shelves, employee bathrooms and floor unclean.
    • Cooler shelves and speed rack shelves unclean.
    • Wall in women’s restroom needs repaired.
    • Mops being stored inside mop sink.

Metropolitan Grill, 2931 E. Battlefield Rd.

  • No violations.

Pa Chan’s Asian Kitchen, 3245 W. Republic Rd.

  • Priority violations:
    • Chicken on steam table temped at 75°, egg rolls in fry basket at 110-116°. Should be 135° or higher.

Pat’s Culinary Cafe At Metro, 2937 E. Battlefield Rd.

  • No violations.

Sonic Drive-In, 2935 E. Sunshine St.

  • No violations.

The Pitch Pizza & Pub, 2924 E. Sunshine St.

  • One unknown nonpriority violation found.

Feb. 17

Arna’s Food Mart, 4912 W. Chestnut Expy.

  • Priority violations:
    • Chicken held at 131° in hot holding unit. Reheated to 165°.
  • Nonpriority violations:
    • Box of foam food containers and a bag of plastic tea jugs stored on floor.

Costco Wholesale #1486 Deli, 279 N. Eastgate Ave.

  • No violations.

Costco Wholesale #1486 Food Court, 279 N. Eastgate Ave.

  • No violations.

Hilton Garden Inn – Pavilion Grill, 4155 S. Nature Center Wy.

  • Priority violations:
    • Several potentially hazardous food items held above 41° on table.

Pa Chan’s Asian Kitchen, 3245 W. Republic Rd.

  • Violation from day prior addressed.

Papa Murphy’s Take N Bake Pizza, 2456 N. Kansas Expy.

  • Priority violations:
    • Can opener unclean.
  • Nonpriority violations:
    • Hand sink leaking and loose from wall.
    • Shelving unit’s bottom shelf not properly attached.
    • Air conditioning unit above mixing table unclean.

Pizza Hut #1750, 1440 E. Kearney St.

  • No violations.

Price Cutter #20 Deli/Salad Bar, 335 N. Nolting Ave.

  • No violations.

Republic Nutrition DBA The Daily Grind Nutrition & Energy, 867 E. US Highway 60 East, Republic

  • Priority violations:
    • Bottles of chemicals stored on shelf with food items.

Sleep Inn, 233 E. El Camino Alto Dr.

  • No violations.

Taco Bell #036366, 3860 W. Sunshine St.

  • No violations.

USA Investments MO206, 5505 S. State Highway FF, Battlefield

  • Previous violations addressed.
  • Nonpriority violations:
    • Floor under hand sink next to grease trap is rough and has holes in the concrete.