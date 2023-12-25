SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — This week’s health code violations include outdated deli meats and roaches.

Below are the health violations for Dec. 18-22:

6 6 KIX LLC – CITY

1816 S GLENSTONE AVE SPRINGFIELD

12/20/2023 9:50:00 AM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

No violations at time of inspection

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

CAPTAIN DS #3545 – CITY

2964 S NATIONAL AVE SPRINGFIELD

12/22/2023 4:35:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 2

Observed: Floors have build up of food and debris; there is grease below fyer area at floor wall juncture. Increase cleaning frequency.

Observed: Employees preparing food and on cook line without hair restraints. Employees should wear effective hair restraints to keep hair covered.

CLASSIC ROCK COFFEE REPUBLIC – REPUBLIC

1230 E US HIGHWAY 60 EAST REPUBLIC

12/15/2023 4:00:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

No violations noted.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

COWDEN SCHOOL – CITY

2927 S KIMBROUGH AVE SPRINGFIELD

12/20/2023 10:15:00 AM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

No violations.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

CRAFT SUSHI – CITY

1251 E SUNSHINE ST SPRINGFIELD

12/18/2023 2:50:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

No violations observed at the time of inspection.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

DELAWARE ELEMENTARY – CITY

1505 S DELAWARE AVE SPRINGFIELD

12/19/2023 11:30:00 AM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

No violations cited at time of inspection.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

DONUT TIME – CITY

4157 S SCENIC AVE SPRINGFIELD

12/19/2023 9:34:00 AM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

No violations observed at the time of inspection.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

EXPEDIA SPRINGFIELD CAFE – CITY

5000 W KEARNEY ST SPRINGFIELD

12/19/2023 2:13:00 PM – Re-Inspection; Result: Permitted with Reinspection

The small refrigerators and the refrigerated prep area had been taken out of service. Facility was requested to contact me when equipment has been serviced and is operating properly.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

FAST BLACK SHEEP BURGERS – CITY

2420 E SUNSHINE ST SPRINGFIELD

12/18/2023 1:00:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

No violations noted at time of inspection.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

FIELDHOUSE GRILLE – CITY

2235 W KINGSLEY ST SPRINGFIELD

12/18/2023 5:04:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 1

Observed: No chlorine residual in dish machine solution. Residual should be 50-100 ppm.

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

FLAMING WOK – CITY

711 W KEARNEY ST SPRINGFIELD

12/20/2023 11:50:00 AM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 2

Observed: Cooked chicken prepared on site held over 24 hours without a preparation or use by date on containers.Corrected on site: Food items labeled with preparation dates.

Observed: Spring rolls and tofu in open packages held over 24 hours without an open or use by date. Corrected on site: Packaging labeled with open dates.

Nonpriority Violations Found: 1

Observed: Plastic food containers have old date labels on them.

FREMONT SCHOOL – CITY

2814 N FREMONT AVE SPRINGFIELD

12/19/2023 11:40:00 AM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

No violations observed.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

HARVEST RESTAURANT – COUNTY

8011 E STATE HIGHWAY AD ROGERSVILLE

12/21/2023 3:00:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

No violations noted at time of inspection.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

HICKORY HILLS SCHOOL – CITY

4650 E DIVISION ST SPRINGFIELD

12/20/2023 11:00:00 AM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

No violations cited during inspection.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

HOLD FAST BREWING – CITY

235 N KIMBROUGH AVE SPRINGFIELD

12/20/2023 4:25:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 1

Observed: X2 unlabeled spray bottles filled with disinfectant. Employee labeled spray bottles with marker. Corrected on site.

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

HOMEMADE. DELIVERED. – CITY

1330 E CHERRY ST SPRINGFIELD

12/19/2023 10:15:00 AM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

No violations cited at time of inspection.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

HOODS CENEX SEVICE CNT – COUNTY

1651 S STATE HIGHWAY K BOIS D'ARC

12/19/2023 9:30:00 AM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 1

Observed: No hand washing signs in restrooms.

HOODS PHILLIPS 66 – COUNTY

1651 S STATE HIGHWAY K BOIS D'ARC

12/19/2023 10:15:00 AM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

No violations noted.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

JIMM'S STEAKHOUSE & PUB – CITY

1935 S GLENSTONE AVE SPRINGFIELD

12/18/2023 3:10:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

JIMMY JOHN'S #447 – CITY

322 E WALNUT ST SPRINGFIELD

12/15/2023 2:54:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 2

Observed: Open box of chips setting on the floor.

Observed: There cup dispensers were overfilled exposing their mouth contact surfaces to customers.

JUST ONE MORE – REPUBLIC

7530 W US HIGHWAY 60 REPUBLIC

12/15/2023 1:15:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

KENTUCKY FRIED CHICKEN – CITY

2237 E SUNSHINE ST SPRINGFIELD

12/18/2023 2:00:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result:

No violations at time of inspection.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

KENTUCKY FRIED CHICKEN/LONG JOHN SILVER – CITY

240 N WESTBYPASS BYP SPRINGFIELD

12/20/2023 3:47:00 PM – Re-Inspection; Result: Active

Priority item corrected: walk-in cooler now below 41F as required. Core item corrected: Back door is now tight fitting, no daylight is coming through.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

KIM DYNASTY SUSHI BAR & GRILL – CITY

3637 E SUNSHINE ST SPRINGFIELD

12/20/2023 4:00:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

No violations noted at time of inspection.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

KUM & GO #2402 – CITY

5505 W SUNSHINE ST SPRINGFIELD

12/19/2023 3:30:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

3 vat sink was drained and refilled with proper quaternary ammonia concentration.

Priority Violations Found: 1

Observed: Quaternary ammonia sanitizer at 3 vat sink was less than 100 ppm. Promptly drained and refilled with proper concentration.

Nonpriority Violations Found: 1

Observed: The ice bagged on premises does not have the individual store number on it. This could cause ALL of the ice produced at this chain to be recalled, instead of the individual store (if an issue occurs).

KUM & GO #497 – REPUBLIC

3049 E US HIGHWAY 60 EAST REPUBLIC

12/20/2023 9:53:00 AM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Convenience store had 2 walk-in refrigerators, 2 walk-in freezers and a display cooler that were not operating when I arrived at 7:20 AM. Assistant Manager indicated that units were down when she arrived at 5:00 AM. They had discarded or relocated stuff from 3 on the units prior to my arrival. Several potentially hazardous foods that were out of temperature were voluntarily discarded from walk-in refrigerator for kitchen. Some products were still in temperature, so were moved to the small front refrigerators.

Priority Violations Found: 1

Observed: Two walk-in refrigerators were not operating properly and potentially hazardous foods were 44 -50 degrees F. These were voluntarily discarded by staff. Maintenance was contacted and unit reset on roof and all 5 units were operating prior to my exit at 9:55 AM.

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

MASO KITCHEN BAR – CITY

3653 E SUNSHINE ST SPRINGFIELD

12/20/2023 2:45:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

No violations at time of inspection.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

MCDONALDS 2321 – CITY

2220 N GLENSTONE AVE SPRINGFIELD

12/21/2023 1:25:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 1-

Observed: Standing water pooled behind and in front of ice machine and surrounding equipment, causing water to be tracked throughout facility and a slipping/falling hazard. Water was mopped and disposed of and plumbing was corrected to allow for adequate disposal. Corrected on site.

NETT RESTAURANT GROUP, LLC – CITY

2808 S CAMPBELL AVE SPRINGFIELD

12/18/2023 3:31:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 1

Fried eggs sitting on line 54 degrees F, spring rolls in fryer basket 125 degrees F. Person in charge stated they do time as a control but products were not marked with discard time. Corrected on site: Products marked with appropriate discard times.

NICOLA'S RISTORANTE – CITY

3631 E SUNSHINE ST SPRINGFIELD

12/20/2023 6:00:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

No violations noted at time of inspection.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

PHELPS CENTER FOR GIFTED – CITY

934 S KIMBROUGH AVE SPRINGFIELD

12/20/2023 10:54:00 AM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

No violations.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

PRICE CUTTER #35 DELI – CITY

1260 E SAINT LOUIS ST SPRINGFIELD

12/18/2023 3:00:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Permitted with Reinspection

Priority Violations Found: 1

Observed: Deli meats being kept past the marked discard dates labeled on the packages. Deli meats were voluntarily discarded. Re-Inspection will occur to ensure proper discarding is taking place at the deli.

Nonpriority Violations Found: 2

Observed: Hand sink by 3 vat sink not in good repair leaking at the faucet. Repeat.

Observed: Floor tiles missing under the 3 vat sink and broken tile on the wall above 3 vat sink.

PRICE CUTTER #35 PRODUCE/SALAD BAR – CITY

1260 E SAINT LOUIS ST SPRINGFIELD

12/18/2023 2:15:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Permitted with Reinspection

Priority Violations Found: 1

Observed: Potentially hazardous foods not being held at or below 41F on the salad bar. Items were placed on time control to be discarded after 4 hours of being placed on salad bar cooler. (ham 44F, chicken 46F, cubed cheese 44F, hard boiled egg 49F, salad 45F, cottage cheese 45F)

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

PRICE CUTTER #35 STARBUCKS – CITY

1260 E SAINT LOUIS ST SPRINGFIELD

12/18/2023 3:30:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

No violations cited at time of inspection.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

PRICE CUTTER PLUS #50 COLD DELI – CITY

3260 E BATTLEFIELD RD SPRINGFIELD

12/19/2023 5:05:00 PM – Re-Inspection; Result: Active

-Reinspection conducted to recheck the olive bar cold holder temperatures. Olive bar cold holder has been repaired and is now running at proper temperatures. Olives temped at 39.0F. Storage three door cooler in deli area has also been properly cleaned.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

PRICE CUTTER PLUS #50 HOT BAR/PIZZA – CITY

3260 E BATTLEFIELD RD SPRINGFIELD

12/20/2023 3:30:00 PM – Re-Inspection; Result: Active

Reinspection conducted to recheck the dressing cold holder at salad bar temperatures. The unit has been repaired and is now running at proper temperatures. (39.0F-41.0F)

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

RAPID ROBERT'S #1033 – CITY

1211 E GRAND ST SPRINGFIELD

12/22/2023 10:05:00 AM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 2

Observed: Hot dogs, jalapeno cheddar links, cheddar brats, and brats in walk in cooler open with no open or use by date. Corrected on site: Manager on duty voluntarily discarded products into trash.

Observed: 4 cans of bean dip observed to have dents. Corrected on site: Products pulled, set aside to be returned to vendor.

Nonpriority Violations Found: 1

Observed: Bottle of cleaner sitting in back handwashing sink. Corrected on site: Bottle removed and placed in chemical storage area.

RAPID ROBERTS #109 – CITY

2208 S GLENSTONE AVE SPRINGFIELD

12/20/2023 8:00:00 AM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

No violations noted at time of inspection.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

RED LOBSTER # 0063 – CITY

2141 S GLENSTONE AVE SPRINGFIELD

12/20/2023 12:04:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Tile on alley/wait staff area floor have been repaired since last inspection.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 3

Observed: Men’s restroom faucets hot water is lacking pressure; plumbing should be in good repair; repair so there is adequate pressure when using hot water to wash hands.

Observed: Food handling employees wearing watches and/or bracelets. All employees removed items and washed hands immediately. Corrected on-site; education provided.

Observed: Broken or missing tiles on cook line floor near grill causing standing water to collect. Physical facility should be in good repair. Repair by next routine inspection.

RED'S GIANT HAMBURG INC – CITY

2301 W SUNSHINE ST SPRINGFIELD

12/20/2023 12:30:00 PM – Complaint; Result: Complaint Reinspection

Priority Violations Found: 3

Observed: Live roaches found in kitchen.

Observed: Pest control chemicals that do not state that use is allowed in a kitchen being used.

Observed: Cited three priority violations during complaint inspection.

Nonpriority Violations Found: 2

Observed: Found several dead roaches in cupboards.

Observed: Facility not maintained clean behind and under equipment and in cupboards etc.

REMINGTON'S KITCHEN – CITY

1645 W REPUBLIC RD SPRINGFIELD

12/15/2023 3:30:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

No violations observed at the time of inspection.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

ROBBERSON – CITY

1100 E KEARNEY ST SPRINGFIELD

12/18/2023 11:20:00 AM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

No violations observed during inspection.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

ROUNTREE SCHOOL – CITY

1333 E GRAND ST SPRINGFIELD

12/19/2023 11:20:00 AM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

RUBY TUESDAY #7888 – CITY

2725 N GLENSTONE AVE SPRINGFIELD

12/20/2023 4:30:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 2

Observed: Cooked pasta 70 degrees F; cooling process started at 12:00 and temperature noted at 3:00.Corrected on site: Pasta voluntarily discarded into trash

Observed: Can opener stored with dried food build up on it. Corrected on site: Can opener cleaned and sanitized

Nonpriority Violations Found: 4

Observed: Pasta cooled in large plastic container with lid covering product. Corrected on site: Educated on approved cooling methods

Observed: Can opener holder has dried food debris on it; several stacks of plastic pans stored with old date marking labels on them. Corrected on site: Holder cleaned

Observed: Several stacks of bowls stored not inverted with food debris in them. Corrected on site: Bowls cleaned and stored inverted

Observed: Two microwaves on cook line missing interior covers that protect fans

SUBWAY SANDWICH AND SALAD – CITY

605 E HARRISON ST SPRINGFIELD

12/21/2023 1:00:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

SUNSHINE ELEMENTARY – CITY

421 E SUNSHINE ST SPRINGFIELD

12/20/2023 11:41:00 AM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

No violations.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

THAI SQUARE CAFE – CITY

307 S NATIONAL AVE SPRINGFIELD

12/18/2023 5:00:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

No violations cited at time of inspection.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

THAILAND STATION – CITY

1730 E Republic RD SPRINGFIELD

12/18/2023 1:11:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 1

Observed: Employees were not washing hands during food prep and before putting gloves on. Corrected, once hand sink was accessible, all employees washed hands and placed new gloves on. Education provided.

Nonpriority Violations Found: 4

Observed: Cutting boards on both prep coolers are scored; replace or resurface so the surface is smooth and easily cleanable. Send picture within 30 days.

Observed: Hand sink blocked with food containers and items thawing in hand sink. Hand sink must be accessible at all times for frequent hand washing. Corrected on-site.

Observed: Wet wiping cloth stored at wok station wet; store wet wiping cloths in sanitizer solution. Corrected by placing in sanitizer solution.

Observed: No test strips for lactic acid sanitizer solution. Send picture of test strips within 30 days.

THE COMMUNITY KITCHEN – REPUBLIC

139 N WALNUT AVE REPUBLIC

12/16/2023 9:30:00 AM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

No violations noted.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0