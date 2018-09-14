Last VW Beetle To Be Made In 2019 Video

Volkswagen is putting the brakes on the production of its legendary Beetle.

The company says the last beetle will be made at its factory in Puebla, Mexico in july 2019.

But not before the company makes a "final edition" series, with the base price tag of more than $23,000.

The car entered mass production after World War II, and it debuted in North America in 1949.

Experts say the Beetle is now fighting an uphill battle on the market, because many consumers prefer SUV's.

However, Volkswagen's president still left the door open for bringing the Beetle back some day.

(CNN)

