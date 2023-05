CAMDENTON, Mo. – Blue Collar Comedian Larry the Cable Guy will be performing at the Ozarks Amphitheater this summer.

The Ozarks Amphitheater announced Larry the Cable Guy will be in Camdenton on Sept. 2.

Tickets go on sale for the general public on Friday, June 2, at 10:00 a.m.

Throughout the summer, several acts will be performing at the venue including Trace Adkins, Earth, Wind & Fire, In This Moment, Incubus, Blues Traveler, The Doobie Brothers, Train, and the Goo Goo Dolls.