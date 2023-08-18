SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A gift from the C.W. Foundation will support the construction of a new Missouri State University building serving as a “front porch” for the campus.

The eight-figure donation is the largest in MSU history. The building will be a state-of-the-art facility named after Judith Enyeart Reynolds. It will be designed to enhance arts, social sciences and humanities education.

Courtesy: Missouri State University

“This gift is truly transformational,” said Brent Dunn, vice president for university advancement and executive director of the Missouri State Foundation in a press release. “Private support changes the university, and we are so thankful for the C.W. Titus Foundation’s continued support and trust in Missouri State University.”

The building will serve as an entryway on Grand St., just west of National Ave. replacing the Art Annex.

Tim and Judy Reynolds are both long-time supporters of the university. Tim is a trustee of the C.W. Titus Foundation and a Missouri State alumnus. Judy attended Missouri State as well and worked in the English department from 1966 until her retirement in 1994.