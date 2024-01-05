LAQUEY, Mo. — A Laquey teacher has been accused of four criminal charges regarding an inappropriate relationship with a 16-year-old student, according to the Pulaski County Sherriff’s Office.

Hailey Clifton-Carmack is facing charges that include sexual contact with a student, child molestation of the fourth degree, statutory rape of the second degree, and endangering the welfare of a child of the first degree.

According to a probable cause statement, the investigation began on Dec. 7, 2023, after another student came forward about the inappropriate relationship between the teacher and the victim.

The witness noted in an interview with the Sheriff’s Office that the teacher has dressed in an inappropriate manner in the past and has been in trouble with the Laquey school administration about her being too friendly and personal with her students.

In an interview with the Sheriff’s Office, the teacher denied all accusations and said she has never had personal relationships with any of her students and has never contacted the victim outside school grounds.

A search warrant of Clifton-Carmack’s phone revealed a conversation between her and the student about their relationship.

Laquey School District released the following statement:

We have been made aware of criminal charges being filed against an employee for alleged misconduct. We understand that charges are not the same as a conviction, and the employee is to be considered innocent until proven guilty. We must stress, however, that the alleged misconduct is inexcusable and does not meet the professional standards for district employees. The district took immediate action once we were aware of this situation. An investigation is ongoing. The employee has not been in the district since December 8, 2023, and we do not anticipate her return. We strive to ensure that every individual is treated with respect, kindness, and fairness so that all feel safe, secure, and welcomed in our schools.