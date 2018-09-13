Landers Birthday - You're Invited

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- The historic Landers Theatre in downtown Springfield is inviting you to its 109th birthday celebration.

The "Crown Jewel Of The Ozarks" is opening its doors Tuesday, September 18th for a community celebration.

The event is free, you can just show up between 7:00 p.m. and 8:30 Tuesday evening, for cake and champagne.

You'll be able to enjoy performances by the cast of Disney's "Newsies," and meet Springfield Little Theatre's staff.

Right now, Little Theatre is raising money for several restoration projects, including a renovated education facility.