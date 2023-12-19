LAKE OZARK, Mo. — The Camden County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant resulting in an arrest for multiple counts of drug and gun-related crimes.

According to a press release from the Camden County Sheriff’s Office, Timothy V. Green, 28, of Lake Ozark, was arrested and charged with two counts of the Class D Felony of Possession of a Controlled Substance and two counts of the Class E Felony of Unlawful Use of a Weapon.

Timothy V. Green – Courtesy: Camden County Sheriff’s Office

On Dec. 15, deputies from the Horseshoe Bend Patrol District, MSHP Troopers and Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group members served a warrant at a home in the 200 block of Wilmore Road in Lake Ozark.

Deputies found cocaine, fentanyl powder, drug paraphernalia, and 2 loaded guns.