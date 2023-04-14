LACLEDE COUNTY, Mo. — A motorcyclist was killed in a Laclede County crash on Thursday, April 13.

Mary P. Brackett, 41, of Falcon, was riding a 2009 Aprilia motorcycle on Autumn Road about 15 miles southeast of Lebanon. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, troopers were called to the crash site at 2:20 p.m.

The crash investigation showed that Brackett’s motorcycle and a 1999 Chevrolet S10 pickup crashed head-on. Brackett was taken to Mercy Hospital in Springfield. She was pronounced dead at 6:35 p.m.

The 21-year-old Falcon man who was driving the Chevrolet was not injured or arrested.