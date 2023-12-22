SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – With only a few days until Christmas, you might have experienced some sticker shock while shopping this year due to a lack of sales.

Local businesses tell OzarksFirst their holiday discounts are being impacted by inflation.

“Costs are increasing for everyone,” said Brina Thomas, owner of 5 Pound Apparel in downtown Springfield.

Thomas says big holiday sale discounts aren’t what they used to be.

“We as small business owners are trying to keep our costs competitive with our big box stores,” Thomas said. “So whenever you keep your prices lower, you’re not able to offer larger discounts like that, just because we don’t have the margin that the big box stores do.”

Thomas says sales this year are about the same as last year, picking up from the dropoff caused by the pandemic in 2020.

“Any time, you know, overall costs, wages and material costs go up, of course you always have to factor that in,” Thomas said. “But I think it’s affecting everybody.”

Thomas tells OzarksFirst 5 Pound tries to stay competitive with wages and prices.

“As wages increase, our products increase and things like that,” Thomas said. “But we do our best to stay competitive as far as wages go, just because we are a small business and we do value each and every one of our employees that we have.”

Thomas says even though Christmas is around the corner, there is still time to support local shops.

“Small businesses are the lifeblood of the city,” Thomas said. “We depend on our city to support us. You know, we support them through our donations and the causes that we support. And we just hope that everyone comes out and supports small, locally owned businesses.”