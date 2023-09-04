Temperatures today will steadily climb from the low 70s this morning to the low 90s this afternoon. An upper-level storm system will allow scattered showers and storms today, especially east of Highway 65. There’s no reason to cancel outdoor plans in advance, but keep an eye on the radar this afternoon and have a plan B just in case. If a shower/storm does find you it should be short-lived.

Overnight tonight will be in the low 70s again under mostly clear skies. Tuesday will remain slightly warm in the low 90s with another chance for hit-or-miss showers in the day.

A cold front is expected to sweep through the Ozarks Tuesday night into Wednesday. This front will come with a slight chance for scattered rain and thunderstorms Tuesday night. Rain is not expected to impact Wednesday and temperatures Wednesday will be a little cooler around 90 degrees with northwest winds around 10 mph

Thursday looks similar to Wednesday around 90 degrees with light northerly winds. A storm system to our southwest may provide the Ozarks with another chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms Thursday night into Friday. This would cause Friday to be cooler in the mid-80s.

Next weekend looks nice in the mid-80s under sunny skies Saturday and Sunday.

