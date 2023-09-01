SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — If we’re all working for the weekend … the extended Labor Day weekend is ours to enjoy. Any good Ozarker hoping to find their way to a creek, stream, river, pool or lake this weekend, I think you’ll be in for a treat.

Water temperatures are already cooling across the Ozarks, thanks to some of the recent crisp mornings. The coolest spot will be at Truman Lake, and the warmest will be at Bull Shoals.

The weekend will be nearly perfect for any outdoor activities. Temperatures will be near 90°, humidity will stay on the lower side, and there will be plenty of sun.

Sunday and Monday there will be a slight chance for a few showers across our far southern counties. The Bull Shoals area may have see a passing shower kicked off from a storm well to the south.