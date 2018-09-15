Kruse Sworn in as Judge in Christian County
OZARK, Mo. -- According to the circuit clerk, Christian County has sworn in a new judge.
A swearing-in ceremony and reception took place in Judge Johnson's courtroom in Ozark Friday.
Jessica Kruse won the August primary and ran unopposed in the November election.
Just last month, Gov. Mike Parson appointed her to take over for retired judge Larry Luna.
Kruse is from Nixa and has practiced law for over a decade.
