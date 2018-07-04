KOLR10 Insider: Why Your Favorite Personalities are Sometimes Absent Video

Our KOLR10 Insider aims to answer your questions, comments and concerns about the content and the people you see here on KOLR10 news.

Last week one of our news managers fielded an interesting phone call from a concerned viewer about someone he didn't see on the air.

“People are very upset when they see that someone they are used to seeing on tv is not there. And they immediately leap to the worst case scenario. And they call, usually loaded and ready to fight and say where's my favorite person? And we just explain that there's vacation. Just like they have vacation at their jobs, our people who are on tv take vacation too,” Assistant News Director Lissa Hamblen says.

Fair warning, I have vacation starting next Tuesday for a week.

Here's another question we get frequently when someone decides to leave KOLR10 for a different job.

Back in May, viewers Russ and Becky emailed me asking what happened to Wes Peery? Where did he go?

We've had other emails recently about former staffers like sports reporter Megan Rice -- former news anchor Jennifer Kielman -- and former morning meteoroligist John Ziegler.

In each of those cases, our colleagues chose to move on to other broadcast opportunities for a variety of reasons.

“Just like the average person has opportunities to move to new jobs, it happens in our job a lot. Markets are made in such a way, we are a medium sized market. So a person may come here and work as their first or second job. And a lot of times their goal is to go to a bigger market. So when somebody goes to a bigger market we are all very excited for them and we are excited we were able to have the opportunity to coach and work with them in the beginning of their career and move them on,” Hamblen says.

We always give our co-workers an on-air send-off. But if you miss that newscast, you'll miss the explanation as to where they went.

We always wish our former co-workers the best and then we get new additions. In my case we are so glad morning anchor Heather Lewis joined me in the evenings. Hard to believe that was nearly 9 months ago!!

So regarding vacations and folks leaving for other jobs our station is just like any other business, like where you work. It's just that our business, our people, are very public, very visible.

If you have a question, comment or concern about any content or people you see on KOLR10 -- email the insider at insider@kolr10.com.