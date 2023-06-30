HIGHLANDVILLE, Mo. – Another ex-employee at the city of Highlandville is suing the city and Mayor Clint Ellingsworth in the second federal suit against the small town this month.

KOLR 10 Investigates previously reported that Highlandville’s ex-police chief Warren Hagar filed a federal suit against the city about two weeks prior. It was Hagar’s third federal lawsuit against a Southwest Missouri municipality in 10 years.

The more recent lawsuit filed on June 30 accuses the city and the mayor of negligence, disability discrimination and retaliation, and un-paid wages among other claims.

Documents say the mayor required Madrid Hill, who worked as the city’s emergency manager coordinator at the time, to test the city’s wastewater although Hill was not properly trained to do so and did not have protective gear other than gloves.

Hill, the plaintiff, claims he stepped on something sharp during the wastewater collection, got an infection, and then underwent emergency surgery to amputate his leg.

The lawsuit goes on to say that when Hill recovered from his surgery, he returned to work, but was fired and never paid.

Stay with KOLR 10 Investigates for updates on the turmoil in the town of fewer than a thousand people.